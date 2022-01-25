Award-winning caster and wheel company expands into Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucson Truck and Caster was founded in 1981 by James "Jim" Hagerty. In 1998, Jim opened a second location in Phoenix. Over the past 40+ years, TTC has built an impressive client base and earned a reputation as one of the premier caster distributors in Arizona.
The acquisition of TTC expands CasterDepot's award-winning culture and business practices into the southwest United States. CasterDepot is widely recognized for its caster expertise and for making the surprisingly complex world of casters easy.
As Jim notes, "I'm excited to bring CasterDepot's products and expertise to Tucson Truck and Caster's customers. They are widely known in the caster community as a company that cares and does things right."
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, CasterDepot boasts several million dollars in onhand inventory, a 40,000 square foot distribution center, and fully supported stocking centers in Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, Indianapolis, IN, Richmond, VA, Jacksonville, FL, and Phoenix, AZ.
CasterDepot is a highly respected partner to many heavy-duty and industrial caster manufacturers worldwide, including Colson, Albion, Shepherd, Hamilton, RWM, Algood, Schioppa, Tente, Blickle, Foot Master, and Darnell-Rose.
About CasterDepot
Family-owned and operated since 1980, CasterDepot is an ISO 9001 QMS certified caster supplier known for their expertise in OEM and MRO casters and wheels. CasterDepot's growing team of roughly 50 employees services over 5,000 clients in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information about CasterDepot, please visit http://www.casterdepot.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Scott Gordon, CasterDepot, 1 888-722-7837, cs@casterdepot.com
SOURCE CasterDepot
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
