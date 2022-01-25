NFT Poker "play to earn" game will pay real cash value for playing free poker

DOVER, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The online gambling industry is a US$66 billion dollar business, and is expected to grow to US$93 billions by 2023. Poker takes up a big chunk of that pie.
Poker is becoming considerably popular for online gaming, doubling the numbers of players each year. The rapid advancement of technology is making it easier and trustable for gamblers to get into online gaming. The pandemic was a key factor for the increase in new players, mainly in the popular online poker platforms.
An important thing to notice is the impact of cryptocurrency in iGaming, especially in the poker sector. Crypto have opened a whole world of possibilities for online poker. Better security, faster transactions and more privacy. A great count of poker players are expected to use cryptocurrency in 2022.
Within the crypto sector, a trend that will revolutionize online poker are the NFT related "play-to-earn" games. This new model give players the chance to earn by playing.
Poker Dog Club NFT is a project that is offering its holders access to a play-to-earn game. It's rapidly taking traction in the NFT and poker space. It's a collection of only 7,777 unique poker related NFTs, backed by celebrity poker player Scotty Nguyen. It has a vibrant community and attractive artworks.
Buying one of these NFTs will give users access to a first of its kind play-to-earn poker game where players will earn real cash value by playing poker. Users will also be able to delegate their NFTs so other users can play poker for them by sharing the revenue, creating a passive income stream for the owner. Nothing better than playing the game users love and earn cash while doing it.
Breeding will also be introduced, where NFT holders will be able to generate new NFTs that they can later sell or delegate to earn passive income.
Poker Dogs Club NFT mint is happening on January 30th. Details are available on their website pokerdogs.club and discord server https://discord.gg/pokerdogsclub.
Twitter: @pokerdogsclub
Instagram: @pokerdogsclub
Media Contact
Mike Davis, PDC, 1 8098774992, hello@pokerdogs.club
SOURCE Poker Dogs Club NFT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.