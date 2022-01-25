Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM™) Announces Strategic Alliance with Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) for Grid Modernization Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Ltd. (www.egm.net) parent company of Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM), Inc. (www.egm.energy) in the United States are both pleased to announce the $1M investment from Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) in a joint strategic alliance. This announcement, was followed by close cooperation between IEC and EGM in the past few years, including installation and testing of EGM technology and products.The alliance was signed after EGM successfully completed the extensive study that included modeling, simulation and benefits analysis in the GCxN (Shell Game Changer Accelerator™ Powered by NREL), program. EGM participated in this first cohort of companies selected for GCxN and was acknowledged as the global trailblazer in the utility power industry.
Mr. Amir Cohen, EGM Founder, said, "It is a great honor for us to partner with IEC in upgrading electricity supply, its availability and quality for IEC's customers, through the grid monitoring and analytical capabilities of EGM."
Dr. Alex Levran, CEO of EGM, Inc. reported, "This strategic agreement is a stamp of approval for all EGM monitoring technology and products throughout the United States." Levran stated, "The partnership with IEC, and other utilities globally, will allow us to introduce more innovative, grid modernization products for smart cities in the near future."
Based on its experience with the EGM Meta-Alert™ system, IEC concluded that EGM monitoring hardware and software improves the reliability of the grid. It provides early indications for grid failures, reduces the frequency and duration of power failures, prepares the grid in Israel for future integration of large-scale renewable power plants, and provides an addition of storage -as highly anticipated- for the growth of electrical vehicle (EV) chargers and charging stations.
About IEC
Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) is the largest supplier of electrical power in Israel. The IEC builds, maintains, and operates power generation stations, sub-stations, as well as transmission and distribution networks. The company is the sole integrated electric utility in the State of Israel. For more information, please visit www.iec.co.il.
About EGM
Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Ltd.(www.egm.net) is the leading technology company with innovative T&D grid monitoring products that include sensing, communication, and analytics. Meta-Alert™ the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. The Company is headquartered in Israel with its U.S. based subsidiary centered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.egm.energy.
Contact Information:
Rebecca Kelly
770.401.4044
EGM MARKETING
SOURCE Electrical Grid Monitoring
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.