Poised for Agility in 2022 - SPAR and Repsly Announce New Strategic Partnership in Retail Execution Services

The merchandising powerhouse and best-in-class software company aim to create operational excellence and efficiency for consumer goods companies
BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsly and SPAR, Inc, the global leader in retail services and merchandising, jointly announce today their long-term strategic partnership, with Repsly as the technology backbone in SPAR's vision for increased efficiency and agility in its international growth endeavors.
As one of the largest retail services and merchandising companies in the world with over 25,000 reps operating across 9 countries in 5 continents, SPAR seeks to expand visibility, control, and efficiency levers to service select consumer goods businesses across various retail segments. This strategic partnership solidifies Repsly's investment and focus on retail and merchandising services software development, supporting larger service providers like SPAR who seek real-time visibility and operational efficiencies during some of the most tumultuous years in retail on record.
"With more than 50 years providing services and technology to some of the best companies in the world, we look for strategic partners who are innovative, insightful, and passionate about serving clients. We believe Repsly is one of these companies. They have developed outstanding solutions, but as importantly, they work every day to drive results for clients. I am excited about this global partnership and bringing more solutions and value to the market together," said Mike Matacunas, SPAR CEO.
"When we first began conversations with SPAR, it became very clear that we were extremely aligned culturally. The transparency, the partnership, and open and honest discussion about needs and wants was there from the very beginning," said Repsly CEO, Matthew Brogie. "Repsly is very committed to building out capabilities for retail services companies, and SPAR saw the value in standardizing on Repsly's platform for retail execution after successful pilot projects with their key customers. We are very excited for this long-term partnership and our collective growth, together."
About SPAR
SPAR Group, Inc.SGRP SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week, and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses.
About Repsly
Repsly, Inc. is a retail execution software that empowers CPG teams to make data-driven insights and achieve peak performance in the field. Repsly helps global brands like Kraft Heinz, Adidas, L'Oreal, Spindrift, Beyond Meat, Mattel, and AB InBev control compliance at the brand level, improve coverage at the territory level, and execute at the store level. Repsly is the only retail execution solution to connect store-level activities with their impact on sales. Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices globally, Repsly works with over 800 brands in 80 countries around the world.
Media inquiries to:
Cait Will, VP of Marketing
(cait.will@repsly.com)
Stephanie Pojatina, Marketing Data Analyst & PR (stephanie.pojatina@repsly.com)
SOURCE Repsly Inc.
