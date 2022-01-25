Certn Acquires Credence to Extend Certn's Technology Leadership into New Markets

Credence Brings Strong Reputation and Top-Tier Client List to Certn
VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Certn, a leader in background screening solutions, today announced that it has acquired Credence, a leading provider of global background checks, based in the United Kingdom. Certn will diversify its offerings and add an impressive client roster, many of whom reside in new markets.
Credence has operated since 2009 and primarily serves the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets. The company boasts an enviable client list, ranging from top-tier professional services clients to stage companies and some of the largest sporting organizations in the world.
Certn's acquisition will benefit customers of both companies through enhancements that include:
- Faster background checks and an even better candidate experience: Background checks are often the front line of the recruitment process, so they must be fast and comprehensive while also maintaining a positive candidate experience. Coupled with Certn, Credence will be able to provide its customers with a faster, frictionless and automated background check process and a superior candidate experience.
- Increased geographic diversity: Certn's services will now extend further into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets via Credence's current offering and client base.
- Expanded services: With Credence, Certn will now be able to provide a broader range of background check services to its customers in North America and beyond, with a consistent level of high quality across geographies.
Hedley Clark, owner and managing director, Credence, said: "Improving the way companies carry out background checks has always been one of our stated goals at Credence. When I saw the way Certn perform these checks, it was obvious that with their technical knowledge and the quality of our existing business, the combination would create a significant presence in the background screening market to the benefit of our existing and future clients."
Doug Beavis, sales and commercial director, Credence, said: "This is an exciting time for Credence. Certn's existing and prospective customers will benefit from the enhanced geographic reach that we provide, both in and out of EMEA and North America. Credence's clients will maintain the benefit of the company's commitment to quality, along with Certn's world-class client and applicant experience."
Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn, said: "Our mission at Certn has always been to deliver the most frictionless candidate background check experience, whilst delivering a fast, reliable and comprehensive service for our clients. We're excited to extend this mission into new markets with a partner like Credence, whose brand is synonymous with quality. This acquisition is putting together the reliability and quality of Credence with the speed and superior user experience enjoyed by Certn's customers."
The international law firm, Taylor Wessing, led by partner Philip Shepherd and associate Nell Cooper, provided legal advice to Certn on the acquisition.
About Certn
Certn delivers fast, friendly and comprehensive background screening that helps businesses make fact-based hiring decisions, lowers hiring costs and improves the user experience for applicants and recruiters. Used by enterprise, mid-market and small business leaders looking to hire the right candidates, Certn modernizes the background check process and builds a foundation of trust. The company's human risk intelligence solution uses AI and machine learning to streamline the candidate screening process, reduce costs and boost total time to value (TTV) for HR and operations leaders around the globe. Learn more at https://certn.co/
SOURCE Certn
