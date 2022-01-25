Help Wanted: KCSA Strategic Communications Launches Industry's First National Crowd-Sourced Employee Referral Program to Bolster Hiring Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA" or "the Firm"), a leading national integrated public and investor relations firm, announced today that it has launched the industry's first-ever national crowd-sourced employee referral program to bolster its recruiting efforts in response to the Firm's exponential growth, which resulted in a 44 percent increase in fiscal year-over-year billings in 2021. KCSA is offering a $5,000 finder's fee to anyone in the U.S. who refers a candidate that results in a successful hire, to be paid after 90 days of employment.

"KCSA is no different from other professional services firms across the country in that we are all struggling to find qualified employees following last year's rapid economic expansion," said Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal at KCSA Strategic Communications. "Despite having the strongest year in our 51-year history in 2021 – growing our revenue and team's size to record levels – we had been forced to temper our new business efforts. Having worked over the years with companies that have achieved immense success via crowdsourcing, our goal is to garner similar success through crowd-recruiting. As such, we're calling on the country's at large professional network to introduce KCSA to the best-of-the-best – and make some money in the process."

KCSA's crowd-recruiting program details are as follows:

KCSA is seeking public relations and investors relations from entry-level account executives through seasoned senior vice presidents.

All referrals must include a candidate's valid, current resume.

All resumes must be submitted via the KCSA referrals site.

KCSA will promptly contact referring parties when a candidate whom they've referred to the Company is hired.

Finder's fees will be paid 90 days following the candidate's hiring date.

While anyone can apply, to be eligible for the finder's fee, candidates cannot refer themselves.

This program is limited to individuals. Professional headhunters need not apply.

To refer a candidate to the KCSA Employee Referral Program, click here: https://www.kcsa.careers/referals

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Founded in 1969, KCSA Strategic Communications is one of the largest and fastest growing independently owned, integrated communications firms in the United States. KCSA specializes in providing public relations, investor relations and social media to both public and private companies. The firm primarily represents companies in the healthcare / life sciences (pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial-stage biotech and med-tech), financial and professional services (brokerage firms, ETF sponsors and cryptocurrency), technology (media / advertising and fin-tech) and alternative medicine (psychedelics and cannabis) industries. KCSA has been recognized for its work by The Deal, New York Observer and Bulldog Awards as a leading U.S. communications firm. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

