Yuan Yuan's Journey to Chinese Mainland Episode II - Better Life

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by China.org.cn on Chinese better life:

Hi, I'm Yuan Yuan. Today I am taking you on an in-depth tour of the high quality life of people in Chinese mainland.

Living in Chinese mainland today, you can experience 5G internet access, high-speed rail travel, online shopping and mobile payments. These are ways of life that people in Chinese mainland take as a matter of course, but which are new to many people.

The communications industry in Chinese mainland has gone from being a toddler in the 2G era to being a world leader in the 5G era. On May 27th, 2020, China Mobile built a 5G network at the Everest Advance Camp at an altitude of 6,500 metres. At that moment, the history of mobile communications in the world was rewritten by China.

Nowadays, people can book tickets, call taxis and make hospital appointments through various online platforms, as well as shop online and order take out. After one click payment, the courier will soon deliver to your door. When shopping at convenience stores and supermarkets, I am no longer afraid of forgetting my money. Taking out mobile phone to "scan and pay" has become my daily life.

You think that's all? When you drive, the mapping software helps you avoid traffic jams; when you wear a smart watch, your health is always monitored; when you clean, the cleaning robot helps you free your hands; when you walk into a bank, you can quickly withdraw money with face recognition. I may say that Artificial intelligence, big data and other technologies are improving the lives of people in Chinese mainland in every way.

China's high-speed railway, with a speed of over 350km/h and a 38,000 kilometers "eight vertical and eight horizontal" railway network, has become a "Chinese miracle" that the world has marvelled at. With Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games coming soon, people will be taking the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway to experience the culture of ice and snow and the charm of the Winter Olympic Games.

In the latest high-speed railway plan of the Chinese mainland, by 2035, I will be able to travel back to Taipei from the Chinese mainland by high-speed rail. How's that? Pretty impressive, right?

While people's life quality is advancing to a high level, China is taking concrete actions as a major and responsible country in the world. What are the specific extraordinary things that China has done?

Stay tuned for our next episode, and I'll tell you more!

Yuan Yuan's Journey to Chinese Mainland Episode II - Better Life

http://news.china.com.cn/txt/2022-01/24/content_78007167.htm

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuan-yuans-journey-to-chinese-mainland-episode-ii---better-life-301467184.html

SOURCE China.org.cn