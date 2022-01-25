Daylight Accelerates North American Expansion with Acquisition of Proof

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Automation, Inc. and Proof Data Technology, Inc announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Daylight will acquire Proof, a digital platform designed to modernize government processes.
Proof's proprietary cloud-based platform instantly tracks approvals and routes paperwork digitally across departments in a secure manner. Proof's current client portfolio includes the Government of Canada.
Following its Series A funding announcement in September 2021, Daylight's acquisition of Proof will propel the company's growth and enhance overall domain expertise. Proof's co-founders, Ben Sanders and Wesley George, will be taking on leadership roles at Daylight as Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of Solutions Engineering, respectively.
Sanders, who also co-founded Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) in 2015, brings a wealth of knowledge with start-up and growth-stage organizations and will help Daylight forge partnerships with companies across all verticals. George, a software architect and computer security specialist, has led teams at some of Canada's top start-ups. He will lead the team of solution engineers at Daylight and will be responsible for championing expansion features on the Daylight platform.
"Proof was one of Daylight's first partners and has continued to maintain a strong, long-term partnership given the similarities in talent, knowledge, and expertise in the industry," said Sanders, Co-Founder of Proof and Vice President of Business Development at Daylight.
"We are delighted to join the Daylight team and further our common goal to quickly deliver accessible data collection solutions for both internal and external processes across multiple lines of business, all while protecting privacy and respecting ownership of data," added George, Co-Founder of Proof and Vice President of Solutions Engineering at Daylight.
The acquisition will also allow Daylight to allocate dedicated resources to strategic clients as it accelerates its operational expansion into the U.S. Daylight will continue to serve its enterprise customers, including BMO Financial Group, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Allianz Global Assistance, in building digital solutions designed to provide personalized experiences for customers, while streamlining data collection and exchange across various business processes.
"The acquisition of Proof complements our capabilities and expertise in digital transformation," said Art Harrison, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Daylight. "Utilizing Proof's talent and expertise will allow us to increase our knowledge depth and resiliency as we experience further growth in 2022 and expand into the U.S. market."
Proof's existing client contracts will end by March 31, 2022 and the company will rebrand to Daylight. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About Daylight Automation
Daylight empowers teams to build simple, intuitive digital journeys in just days. Our low-code process automation platform enables teams to improve the overall efficiency of legacy processes, automate data-intensive workflows and eliminate paper-based processes by creating personalized digital experiences for any internal or external process. Build new solutions or improve existing processes faster and in harmony with your existing IT landscape.
For more information, please visit: www.daylight.io
SOURCE Daylight
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.