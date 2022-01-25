Tomorrow is Bell Let's Talk Day! Join the world's biggest conversation about mental health

Talk, text and join in on social media and Bell donates to mental health programs

Watch the Etalk mental health special and the mental health documentary Maman pourquoi tu pleures?

Events taking place across the country

Please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn more

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tomorrow is Bell Let's Talk Day. We invite everyone to join in the conversation by talking, texting and participating on social media to support Canadian mental health.

"Led by Canadians at home and around the world, Bell Let's Talk Day puts a spotlight on mental health. This year's campaign encourages everyone to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "As we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, we can all play a part to stay connected, to help improve our mental health and wellness, and help ensure mental health remains a priority issue. We look forward to joining you in the world's biggest conversation about mental health tomorrow!"

Here are some of the Bell Let's Talk Day events taking place today and tomorrow:

January 25

CMHA Edmonton Virtual Distress Line fundraiser

Beginning at 8:30am MT, this year's virtual fundraiser features mental health advocate and strategist Mark Henick sharing, "A Moment on the Edge: How Small Encounters Change Lives." The presentation, drawn from Mark's life experiences, is emotional, inspirational, and offers audiences ways to connect with and help others. Proceeds from ticket sales support CMHA Edmonton's Distress Line.

Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce mental health webcast

Beginning at 8:30am ET, the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual breakfast beginning with guest speaker Dr. Oyedeji Ayonrinde, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology, Queen's University about the mental health crisis affecting our workplaces and our community. The event is free for Chamber members.

CORIM: Pandemic and mental health virtual event

From 12pm to 12:45pm ET, CORIM is hosting a discussion with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's Minister of Health and Christine Grou, President of the Order of Psychologists of Quebéc. They will discuss, among other things, the effects of the pandemic on mental health as well as the strategies put in place to help.

It Gets Better Canada: A Queer Youth Mental Health Panel

Join It Gets Better Canada at 7pm ET for an impactful conversation featuring the unique lived experiences of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in Canada today as they tackle stories of resilience, empowerment and shared learnings within the queer community. Co-moderated by Icesis Couture, winner of Canada's Drag Race season 2 and Omid Razavi, Executive Director of It Gets Better Canada, the free panel event will take place over Zoom and will have a professional counselor available for anyone requiring support during the talk.

Hot Docs at Home free virtual screening of Theo Tams: One Last Chance

In partnership with Hot Docs, Bell Let's Talk, Workman Arts and Sick Not Weak, Canadians can stream the world premiere of Theo Tams: One Last Chance, a documentary film about the Canadian Idol winner and his mental health journey until January 26 on Hot Docs at Home. The recording also includes a conversation held after the film's premiere, featuring Theo, Co-Director Michael Landsberg and Chrystal Neault-Lount from the Rainbow Resource Centre

January 26

Etalk: A Bell Let's Talk Day Special

Airing at 6:30pm ET on CTV, Etalk will dive into the deeply personal world of mental health as host Tyrone Edwards connects with leaders, professionals, and celebrities committed to the movement to destigmatize and address mental illness.

Maman pourquoi tu pleures? : a documentary about perinatal mental health

Jessica Barker will host the documentary MAMAN, POURQUOI TU PLEURES?

The 60-minute documentary featuring experts and pregnant mothers discussing perinatal mental health will air on Canal Vie a 7pm ET and will be available on Crave and Noovo.ca.

TSN Highlights mental health & sports

Bell Let's Talk Day content will be featured on SportsCentre, TSN.ca, and across TSN socials, including interviews between TSN's John Lu and Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin and Senior Reporter Bob Weeks speaking with Canadian golfer Alena Sharp.

SportsCentre will also share a feature on Toronto Six's Saroya Tinker. Tinker plays defence in the professional women's league, Premier Hockey Federation, for the Toronto Six. At 12-years-old, she developed an eating disorder because she was unhappy with the way she looked. Playing on an all-white team, she found her Black female athlete body-type was naturally different and she wanted to change it. Also suffering from depression, her mental health issues hit a crisis point when she left home to attend Yale. She now finds therapy in her artwork, through music, and as a mentor to young Black female hockey players through her foundation Saroya Strong. Her current artwork features female nudes and reflects her belief that every body is perfect no matter the shape, colour, or size.

RDS supports mental health

Throughout the day, RDS's flagship shows will feature interviews with athletes who share personal stories on various mental health topics: Mark Borowiecki of the Nashville Predators (Sports 30), judoka Antoine Valois-Fortier (Le 5 à 7), Jack Evans of the Montréal Canadiens (Hockey 360), and Louis Domingue of the Pittsburgh Penguins (L'Antichambre).

The EN FORME section of the RDS.ca website will offer 12 informative segments on mental health. For the occasion, Valérie Sardin spoke with sports psychologist Jean-François Ménard and pharmacist David Gauthier.

Crave spotlights mental health

Crave's Mental Health Awareness Collection features scripted and unscripted programming that explores mental health issues. The collection includes films like Four Good Days, Sharp Objects, and Silver Linings Playbook; documentary content including 16 & Recovering, Couples Therapy, and Crazy, Not Insane; drama series like In Treatment and Succession; plus comedies such as Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh and Work in Progress and Crave original French-language drama series Sortez-Moi De Moi (Way Over Me), available with English subtitles and English dub. The new CTV special, Etalk: A Bell Let's Talk Day Special will also be available at 6:30 pm ET.

CTV digital platforms highlight mental health

CTV.ca and the CTV app will highlight Bell Let's Talk Day programming across CTV shows in addition to specially curated new and past collections focused on mental health awareness, health and wellness, and discussions with experts in the field of mental health. The new CTV special, Etalk: A Bell Let's Talk Day Special will also be available on CTV.ca and the CTV app at 6:30 pm ET.

CTV shows focus on mental health stories

CTV Your Morning, The Marilyn Denis Show and The Social will feature a variety of mental health stories, with guests including mental health experts and Canadians living with mental health challenges, and information and resources on how to support and get help for loved ones.

Crave focuses on mental health

Crave brings together nearly fifty titles in a new collection called Mental Health. WAY OVER ME, EUPHORIA, LA DÉTRESSE AU BOUT DU RANG [DISTRESS ON THE RANGE], MOMMY, LA SANTÉ MENTALE : UNE NOTE À LA FOIS [MENTAL HEALTH: ONE NOTE AT A TIME], RIRE SANS TABOUS [LAUGH WITHOUT TABOOS], GÉNÉRA+ION [GENERA+ION], ROBIN WILLIAMS: COME INSIDE MY MIND, SANTÉ MENTALE : PLUS FORTS ENSEMBLE [MENTAL HEALTH: STRONGER TOGETHER], LE POIDS DE L'OR [THE WEIGHT OF GOLD], and several others.

TIFF mental health programming

Audiences are invited to enjoy a free digital screening of Quickening, the debut feature from Pakistani Canadian writer-director Haya Waseem. The film is an insightful exploration of a young Pakistani Canadian woman's attempt to balance familial obligations, cultural traditions, and personal independence, and how this impacts her mental health. Join Waseem and Soch Mental Health Co-Founder Maneet Chahal for a conversation about Quickening and mental health in the context of culture, identity, and belonging. The film and conversation will be available to rent for free on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox between January 26 at 10am ET and January 28 at 10am ET. The conversation will also stream on TIFF's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels on January 26 at 12pm ET.

Lifeworks virtual mental health summit

Lifeworks is hosting an Employers Connect Virtual Mental Health Summit at 11am ET where they will share insights from an analysis of data from their Monthly Mental Health Index™, with a view to the implications going forward and actions employers can take to build resilience into their businesses.

Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence join the conversation

Beginning at 11am ET, the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence will host a virtual mental health panel discussion with Defence Team members, senior leadership and mental health experts. The panel discussion will include Bill Matthews (Deputy Minister of National Defence), LGen Frances Allen (Vice Chief of the Defence Staff), Wanda Boudreau (President Federal Government Dockyard Chargeheads Association), MGen Marc Bilodeau (Canadian Armed Forces Surgeon General) and Friend of Bell Let's Talk Stephanie Richardson (Military Personnel Command, Honorary Captain (Navy)).



Flag raisings will take place at select CAF locations across Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police focus on neutralizing mental health stigma

Saskatchewan RCMP are hosting a live virtual event at 10am CST with mental health professionals to talk about mental health issues, associated stigmas and how to neutralize stigma. Bell Let's Talk flag raisings will also take place at select RCMP locations around the country.

Notable landmarks light up blue

To mark Bell Let's Talk Day, the cities of Toronto and Winnipeg signs and BC Place will light up blue.

Festival d'été de Québec : « Moment de réconfort »

Le Festival d'été de Québec is highlighting the exceptional work of mental health care workers by offering a « Moment de réconfort ». Members of the team will deliver care baskets to organizations working in the field.

Belleville Chamber of Commerce: Let's Talk Over Lunch

Join the Belleville Chamber of Commerce beginning at 11:50am ET for a virtual chat about mental wellness in the workplace and at home with Enrichment Centre Executive Director Sandie Sidsworth. The event is open to the public with no charge.

Writers Collective of Canada event

Writers Collective of Canada will offer free virtual creative writing workshops with a focus on mental health and well-being. The volunteer-led workshops are open to anyone looking for community and creativity, no writing experience necessary. Workshops take place from 9:30-11:30am, 12-1pm and 7- 8:30pm ET. Online registration is required and space is limited.



Mental Health Research Canada virtual seminar

From 12pm to 3pm ET, MHRC will be hosting a free virtual seminar featuring business leaders and subject matter experts. This session is part of a series of events intended to increase awareness about implementing mental health strategies and will feature a panel discussion with Monika Mielnik, Director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Mental Health at Bell Canada, Nabeela Ixtabalan, EVP of People and Corporate Affairs with Walmart and Megan Kates, Associate Director & Headway Lead at Sklar Wilton & Associates.

Mental health at work: prioritizing the well-being of workers event

From 12pm to 1pm ET, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal will bring together a panel of business leaders who are concerned about mental health. Danièle Henkel, Martin Énault (Relief) and Geneviève Provost (Deloitte) will discuss available solutions and best practices in mental health in addition to the mutual benefits (employees-employers) of investing in the well-being and mental health of workers.

Virtual event for Government of Canada employees: Spotlight on Peer Support

The Centre of Expertise on Mental Health in the Workplace, the Canada School of Public Service and the Federal Youth Network will host a virtual event open to all federal employees from 1pm to 3pm ET. Participants will learn about the benefits of workplace peer support programs and how to implement them, and will gain insights from organizations that have already done so. Panelists include Bell Let's Talk advisor and Co-Founder of the Canadian Peer Support Network, Armaghan Alam and Allison Dunning with Peer Support Canada.

Coping with COVID: Building Resilience in Challenging Times

Navigating Onward (a division of London Family Court Clinic) and the London Middlesex Suicide Prevention Council are hosting an online event, Coping with COVID: Building Resilience in Challenging Times presented by Heather Fredin, Counselling Psychology, Registered Psychotherapist from 1 to 4pm ET. This half-day session will provide practical strategies for coping with uncertainty and change.

Together Towards Recovery virtual conference

The In This Together Campaign is a national mental health campaign that aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health and the well-being of marginalized youth including members of BIPOC, newcomer, disability, youth in and from care, and LGBTQ2S+ communities, and highlight the current gap in mental health services. At 2pm ET, organizers are hosting a free virtual conference, creating conversations between young people, mental health organizations and decision makers to inspire action: the establishment of a national post-pandemic mental health recovery plan.

Forest Therapy Walks with Kawartha Conservation

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Kristie Virgoe, forest therapy walks are an engaging way to reconnect with nature and yourself. Forest Therapy is an exploration of nature and our connectivity with the world around us. Time in nature improves our mental, spiritual and physical well-being. This special walk takes place from 2pm to 3pm ET at the Ken Reid Conservation Area.

Ontario Psychiatric Association hosts We're Listening event

Hosted by Dr. Renata M. Villela, the Ontario Psychiatric Association is holding a virtual event beginning at 7pm ET focused on creating safe spaces to discuss mental illness in the context of equity, diversity and inclusion. Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa will deliver the keynote address, highlighting her advocacy journey in helping to address some of the unique mental health needs of racialized populations.

Philippe Hudon at Selwynn House

Former Concordia University hockey player and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Philippe Hudon knows mental illness firsthand. His fixation with order, cleanliness and perfection escalated until he spoke about his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He will be speaking to youth at Selwyn House high school.

Brandon Friendship Centre

Community members are invited to share their healthy coping ways by adding a personal piece on the Centre's Wellness Canvas to highlight their go-to coping technique.

Noovo explores the challenges of mental health in sport

Noovo presents the documentary, SURVIVRE AU SPORT. Following Carey Price and a number of elite athletes speaking out, Noémi Mercier meets with athletes to discuss anxiety in the sports world. The documentary will be available at 10:30pm ET and on Crave, RDS and Noovo.ca.

Exclusive content on the Noovo Moi website

Noovo Moi is including in its Mental Health collection new episodes of the web series ON CAUSE, which will be featured to provide support and resources to people in need.

University and college student engagement

The Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign will reach more than 200 universities and colleges throughout Canada. The campaign features a digital toolkit to help post-secondary institutions safely engage students across the country. Schools will also screen short films about mental health provided by the Au Contraire Film Festival. When students purchase a specialty item from participating Chartwells-run food service locations on campus today, 100% of the proceeds from sales of the specialty item will support their student mental health and well-being departments.

Flag raisings scheduled for January 26

Flags will be raised in communities across the country including in Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Wolf Lake First Nation and Yellowknives Dene First Nation, the cities of Baie-Saint-Paul, Belleville, Borough of Verdun, Brockville, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Corner Brook, Cornwall, Dauphin, Dorval, Fredericton, Greater Sudbury, Halifax Regional Municipality, Iqaluit, Joliette, Kingston, Louiseville, Magog, Markham, Moncton, Montréal, North Bay, Oka, Ormstown, Ottawa, Peterborough, Pickering, Québec City, Saint-Donat, Saint John, Sainte-Julie, Sault Ste. Marie, Summerside,Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto, Vaughan, Westmount, Whitehorse, Winnipeg, the towns of Aurora, Burin, Churchill, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Hermitage-Sandyville, Huntsville, Mount Royal, Paradise, Torbay and the Governments of Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Yukon.

To see all flag raisings taking place today, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Flag raisings are also taking place at post-secondary institutions across the country. The list is available here.

Join the conversation tomorrow!

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates an additional 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership -and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jacqueline Michelis

jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada