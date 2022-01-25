ESSEX MINERALS RENEWS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTRACT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Essex") ESX is pleased to announce the continued appointment of Harbor Access LLC ("Harbor Access") to provide external investor relations services to Essex.
Harbor Access is an investor relations advisory firm representing and advising micro to mega cap companies in North America and Europe, with a collective 100+ years of direct capital markets experience.
CEO Paul Loudon commented: "The team at Harbor Access are a key part of our overall strategy, their investor network and communications experience support our goal to provide timely updates for our investors whilst ensuring the utmost transparency."
Harbor Access will be remunerated USD$7,000 per month for a 12-month term.
About Essex
Essex Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on mineral exploration and development opportunities where it can adopt an option earn-in and joint venture model without the issuance of vendor shares. By identifying geological teams that have already expended the time and capital to assemble top quality, advanced projects, with a particular emphasis on gold projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions. Management's time is shared across several different projects, as the geological teams already in place manage the approved exploration and development programmes. This strategy has the potential to accelerate the growth in shareholder value for Essex by earning an interest in a range of projects of merit in a much shorter time frame than otherwise would be possible.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Essex Minerals Inc
