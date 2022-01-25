Gastops Expands ChipCHECK Engine Coverage with Alloy Library Update

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Gastops announced today the release of a major update to the ChipCHECK Alloy Library. The new library more than doubles the number of engine wear debris material types that can be detected by ChipCHECK, Gastops' at-line debris analysis system, and now covers most of the commercial aircraft engines flying today including those manufactured by CFMI, General Electric, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney and IAE.
"Having used ChipCHECK since its commercial release in 2017 as a Field Service Representative with a fleet of over 260 aircraft, representing 700 engines and over 260 APUs, this new and improved material library will build upon an already mature tool. Being able to disposition aircraft quickly will continue to prove valuable for airlines around the world" said Albert Grenier, Retired GE Aviation Field Support Representative.
ChipCHECK implements Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) to provide reliable at-line engine wear debris analysis in minutes, including alloy classification and particle sizes, enabling operators and maintenance professionals to identify potential failures before they occur.
"We worked in close partnership with operators and maintainers around the world to expand ChipCHECK's industry-leading capabilities," said Stephane Deviault, Gastops Product Manager. "This alloy library update is a major accomplishment now covering engines from all the major manufacturers."
For more information, visit ChipCHECK - Gastops Ltd.
About Gastops
Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions for Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.
SOURCE Gastops
