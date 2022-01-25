Callinex Commences Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to announce the initiation of trading on the OTCQX. The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade Callinex shares under the ticker symbol CLLXF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies.

To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CLLXF/quote .

Max Porterfield, President and CEO, stated "Callinex is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX and the broadening of its investor base. The OTCQX provides US-based investors enhanced tools to analyze, value and trade shares of the Company. This will certainly be a benefit to all our shareholders as Callinex aggressively expands the high-grade copper, zinc, gold and silver Rainbow deposit located near Flin Flon, MB."

About Callinex Mines Inc.

Callinex Mines Inc. CNX CLLXF is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The portfolio is highlighted by the rapidly expanding Rainbow Discovery at its Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. Additionally, Callinex has emerging near-surface silver discoveries at its Nash Creek Project located in the Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA on the Company's Bathurst projects outlined a mine plan that generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Callinex does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

