The Vegan Women Summit Returns, Bringing New FoodTech Innovations, Speakers and Products to Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegan Women Summit returns on April 8th, 2022 in Los Angeles at City Market Social House. Led by sustainability futurist, Founder and CEO of Vegan Women Summit (VWS) Jennifer Stojkovic, this year's event features inspirational panels and keynotes from CEOs, celebrities, athletes, and more, plus an exclusive marketplace with over 30 of the world's most exciting plant-based, FoodTech, and sustainable brands.
According to Miyoko Schinner, CEO of Miyoko's Creamery, "there's no other event in the world for plant-based women leaders. VWS not only attracts the brightest minds working to build a more inclusive global food ecosystem, it offers them a playground to explore, collaborate, and network. Following their incredible success in 2020, The Vegan Women Summit has become the most anticipated event for women professionals in our industry."
Actress Emily Deschanel remarked about her participation: "Storytelling is a universal language. It can inspire and enlighten us; it connects us and is a powerful tool for social change. There is a need in the entertainment industry at all levels for more voices and a diverse community of compassionate creators."
VWS is proud to launch and expand partnerships with Impossible Foods, Miyoko's, Celsius, LUSH, Upfield, Atlas Monroe, Omni Foods, Libre Foods, Brave Robot, Kizmet Capital, TiNDLE, The Very Good Butchers, and many more.
"abillion is proud to be the official social media network for The Vegan Women Summit 2022. VWS brings together some of the most dynamic changemakers championing veganism through business," states Vikas Garg, Founder & CEO.
Leilani Gayles, Chief People Officer of Impossible Foods, adds, "At Impossible Foods, we strive every day to make the global food system more sustainable, acknowledging that equity is inherent to that goal. We're proud to join the VWS community in April to support their ambition to empower women to build a kinder, more sustainable world."
Tickets can be purchased at vws2022.com. For more information, visit www.veganwomensummit.com.
About Vegan Women Summit
Vegan Women Summit® (VWS) is a global events and media organization created to empower women to build a kinder, more sustainable world. VWS events foster a community of strong, ambitious rising leaders working to bring compassion to their careers in the plant-based and animal-free industries.
