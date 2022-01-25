Maxwell Healthcare Associates and TapCloud Join Forces to Transform Post-Acute Space

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industries' leading post-acute operational, financial, technological and regulatory consulting firm, will partner with Chicago-based TapCloud to transform the post-acute industry with their innovative patient communication and artificial intelligence (AI) solution.
TapCloud's technology uses AI-driven tools to capture symptoms that automatically identify patients in need. The system supplies patients or their caregivers with words to indicate how they're feeling. The word cloud symptom tracker is unique to the patient, their-conditions, their medications and their history as it learns and evolves each time they use it.
MHA's reach and influence within the post-acute space is expansive, and their unique ability to connect industry partners with strategic solutions continues as they ally with TapCloud. They integrate result-orientated products and services to post-acute organizations that seek immediate answers for their problems. With MHA's organizational expertise and TapCloud's advanced solution, home health, palliative, and hospice providers will have the necessary tools to improve end-of-life care.
According to CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, Jennifer Maxwell, MHA is thrilled to partner with TapCloud. "We're very excited about 2022 and the opportunities that it will present us. TapCloud is an extraordinary organization that will enhance the care and communication with patients in the post-acute setting." "Our goals at MHA are to equip our customers with tools that will not only enhance the care they provide but expose them to tools that have been vetted through our review process."
President of TapCloud, Jolinda Lambert, shares in the enthusiasm and strongly believes the partnership will blossom into the new year. "Our product's ability to change how care is delivered is transformative. We can't wait to get started with MHA to help shape personalized care."
About TapCloud
TapCloud is a Chicago-based health-tech company founded in 2013. They produce an AI-driven application that provides better insights into a patient's symptoms and automatically identifies patients in need at the right time. For more information, visit https://www.tapcloud.com/.
About Maxwell Healthcare Associates
Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhealthcareassociates.com/
