NTT Application Security Unveils Vantage Detect to Bolster Enterprises' Last Line of Defense Against Breaches

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today introduced Vantage Detect, a cutting-edge solution that adapts traditional dynamic application security testing (DAST) technology to safeguard applications in a new era of software development. Vantage Detect builds upon traditional DAST solutions—a critical element of a holistic and proactive security strategy—to scan modern application architectures quickly and more effectively.

The third phase of The WhiteHat Vantage Platform, Vantage Detect works seamlessly alongside Vantage Prevent to unlock next-gen DAST testing throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). Additionally, Vantage Detect tracks the evidence of a vulnerability across multiple scans and provides remediation guidance to help developers fix the root cause of the vulnerability, allowing DevSecOps teams to spend more time creating value for their organizations and less time chasing down low priority or unexploitable vulnerabilities.

As Log4j and other zero-day vulnerabilities increasingly disrupt digital business operations around the world, enterprises' public-facing web applications and APIs face a growing risk of suffering a security breach. Vantage Detect continuously simulates production-safe attacks to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in an organization's external attack surface and provides actionable results as they are discovered, allowing developers to begin remediating vulnerabilities within minutes after generating a scan.

"Vantage Detect leverages more than 20 years of industry expertise and hundreds of hours of usability sessions to deliver an easy-to-use, next-generation DAST scanning solution that application security teams can trust," said Chris Leffel, chief product officer, NTT Application Security. "The combination of Vantage Prevent and Vantage Detect unlocks DAST testing across the entire SDLC—from the developer's desktop to the DevOps process and into production, allowing for an extraordinary level of testing before an application goes to market."

Organizations using Vantage Detect can benefit from key features and functionalities including:

Configure and onboard applications with ease . Teams can add applications and complete a scan in minutes, with findings generated as they are discovered.

. Teams can add applications and complete a scan in minutes, with findings generated as they are discovered. Avoid disrupting business operations. Test using production-safe payloads and practices.

Test using production-safe payloads and practices. Native support for Single-Page Applications (SPA). Ensure effective attack coverage for modern and dynamic web applications.

Ensure effective attack coverage for modern and dynamic web applications. Quickly understand, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities. Alongside providing detailed evidence, Vantage Detect's workflow engine manages the state of findings so that security teams can focus on the most critical results without getting overwhelmed by information.

Today's introduction of Vantage Detect follows that of Vantage Inspect and Vantage Prevent to form The WhiteHat Vantage Platform—a culmination of purpose-built application security solutions focused on providing enterprises with the speed, accuracy and ease of use required to combat the fast-growing digital threat landscape.

Traditional application security tools were built solely for security practitioners and often impede DevSecOps workflows within many organizations because they lack the expertise or resources to leverage them. The WhiteHat Vantage Platform enables a truly holistic approach to application security by empowering modern development and security teams to protect the applications they push to market.

