Beyond Technologies welcomes François Laurin as Senior Executive Director

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beyond Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of François Laurin as Senior Executive Director. François will play a key role in supporting our customers at every stage of their digital business transformation using SAP solutions.
With his varied experience in managing SAP solutions for renowned Canadian brands, François will work closely with our customers to propose and support the implementation of the latest innovations contributing to the evolution of their ecosystem and SAP Center of Competence.
François has a solid experience of more than 30 years in the field of information technology (IT). Prior to joining Beyond, he was Vice President of IT at Hydro-Québec. He holds a master's degree in information technology management from the University of Québec in Montréal and a certificate in management and leadership for senior executives from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
"Always with the objective of offering an unparalleled quality of service to our growing customer base, we are delighted to welcome François Laurin to our company. François brings a unique perspective in terms of expertise, as he was the Chief of Information Technology for several major SAP clients including Aldo, Sobeys, and Cirque du Soleil," said Luc Dubois, CEO of Beyond Technologies.
About Beyond Technologies
Headquartered in Montréal, Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with the expertise and applications to digitally transform their business leveraging SAP solutions. Its services range across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, cloud hosting, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance. Founded in 2005, the company has grown significantly over the past five years and now serves more than 150 SMEs, family-owned businesses and large enterprises in Canada, the US, France and South Africa.
https://www.beyondtechnologies.com/
