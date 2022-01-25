KIND Names Kelly Solomon Global Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) announced the appointment of Kelly Solomon as the company's new Global Chief Marketing Officer. Kelly brings to the role over 20 years of marketing experience focused on digital marketing and omnichannel retail in the beauty, electronics and luxury chocolate verticals and will be reporting directly to Russell Stokes, CEO of KIND North America.

As the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly will lead KIND's efforts to expand the brand's purpose and its revenues through marketing research and strategic planning. Prior to her role at KIND, she served as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MAC Cosmetics, where she led the brand's global marketing strategy.

"With decades of experience in marketing at major household, purpose-led brands, we're delighted to have Kelly bring her expertise to KIND," says Stokes. "Kelly is joining us at an exciting time for the company as over the past year KIND has focused on innovation to meet the growing consumer demand for better-for-you options across categories and dayparts. As we continue to grow and enter new markets, Kelly will play a critical role in supporting these efforts and bringing our brand to life."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of a company with such a strong values-driven purpose," says Kelly. "What sets KIND apart is its unwavering commitment to its founding mission of making the world a kinder and healthier place, and I'm excited to use my experience to continue to shape KIND's purpose story."

Kelly was also previously Head of Digital Marketing, Ecommerce and Business Operations at Samsung and Vice President of Multichannel and eCommerce, Consumer Products Division at L'Oréal. Kelly received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Emory University in Atlanta, GA.

About KIND

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Our family of over 100 snacks all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, such as nuts, whole grains or fruit, and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube .

