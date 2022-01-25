Broker-Dealer Lawyer Steffen Hemmerich Joins Mayer Brown

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Steffen Hemmerich has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. He will be a member of the firm's Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement practice.
Mr. Hemmerich's practice focuses on advising domestic and international investment banks and financial institutions on broker-dealer regulatory and transactional matters, including federal and state broker-dealer regulatory matters and self-regulatory organization ("SRO") matters, registration/formation of broker-dealers, including structural advice, and SRO membership (FINRA, exchanges and clearing agencies), material changes in business operations/business expansions, merger & acquisition and restructuring transactions, business transfers/consolidations, registration and qualification of personnel (state/SRO), custody arrangements with domestic and foreign custodians, and books & records and regulatory reporting requirements.
Mr. Hemmerich also advises financial services firms and fintech companies on securities and broker-dealer regulatory matters relating to digital assets and blockchain technology, including business expansions, broker-dealer registration and custody issues.
Mayer Brown's market leading Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement practice provides intelligent, forward-thinking solutions for global financial services firms operating in today's complex regulatory environment. We offer the full range of services, including regulatory counseling, enforcement and litigation matters, investigations, transaction support and public policy advice to address the myriad of issues facing the financial services sector around the world. Chambers USA ranks Mayer Brown as a leading law firm for Financial Services Regulation in its Banking (Compliance and Enforcement & Investigations) and Consumer Finance (Compliance, Enforcement & Investigations and Litigation) categories. IFLR1000 and The Legal 500 US also rank Mayer Brown in their financial services regulatory categories.
Learn more about our Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement practice and our advice on broker-dealer related matters.
