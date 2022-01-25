1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Enhances Celebrations Passport® Program to Further Reward Loyal Customers and Celebrate Its Most Thoughtful Gifters

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS, a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate, announced it has made significant enhancements to its Celebrations Passport® program to further reward loyal customers and celebrate its community of thoughtful gifters. Now, in addition to the free standard shipping benefit/no service charge they continue to enjoy, Celebrations Passport members can earn points and unlock new perks that grow as they shop across the company's family of approximately a dozen gifting and sharing brands, including Harry & David®, Cheryl's Cookies®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, and Shari's Berries®.

Integral to the rollout of the enhanced loyalty program is the launch of a new Celebrations Passport app, which provides customers with a fully integrated mobile shopping experience and convenient destination to manage membership details, discover new products, and engage with helpful resources, such as gifting advice.

"Our customers are givers at heart, and their feedback was central in helping us shape the increased benefits of our loyalty program to make it even more rewarding" said Jenna Messer, Vice President, Loyalty Marketing, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Beyond valuing additional perks and rewards, they told us they would love to see more curated content and product collections to help with their gifting decisions, along with the option to shop across our brands via mobile. We're excited to take our Celebrations Passport program to the next level as we continue to ensure every interaction and touchpoint we have with our customers inspires them to express, connect, and celebrate with the important people in their lives."

With more than a million members and growing, the company's Celebrations Passport loyalty program has been instrumental in helping drive increased purchase frequency, retention, and lifetime value of customers. The program also continues to be one of the key drivers of strong growth in the company's best-performing customer cohort of multi-category, multi-brand customers.

Members Can Now Earn Points and Unlock Benefits Across Three Gifting Tiers

Celebrations Passport members can now earn one point for every dollar they spend across the company's family of brands. Points earned over a 12-month period automatically unlock perks and benefits as customers reach special gifting tiers:

Gifty: For the casual gifter who likes to give. (1-500 points)

(1-500 points) Free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year, exclusive content and gifting tools, and quarterly Celebrations Passport events featuring great savings on products.

Gifted: For those who love to give. (500+ points)

(500+ points) All Gifty benefits, plus invitations to exclusive events, early access to products and collections, priority customer service support, and a complimentary birthday gift.

Giftastic: For those who live to give. (1,200+ points)

(1,200+ points) All Gifted perks, plus complimentary order upgrade upon tier entry, free premium printed greeting cards, and discounted membership renewal.

In addition to earning points for shopping, it's easy for members to earn bonus points through activities such as:

Make three purchases = 50 points (for every third purchase)

Make a purchase in the Celebrations Passport app = 30 points per quarter

Monthly bonus for specific purchases = 30 points

Tell us your birthday = 50 points

Write a review = 15 points (every 60 days; 90 max per year)

Follow us on social media = 5 points (per brand)

Check out our blog = 5 points (once per quarter)

Celebrations Passport App Provides Resource-Packed Hub for Gift-Givers

The company's new Celebrations Passport app features a contemporary and clean design that showcases gifts through lifestyle photography and animated guides that bring products to life for shopping ease. The mobile-first design provides a streamlined customer experience across the company's portfolio of brands and makes checkout effortless and quick. Access to loyalty program membership details, reminders, unique content, helpful tools, expert advice, and more can now be found in one convenient mobile location. Specially selected product collections for celebratory occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries, as well as product category collections, such as baked goods and gift baskets, make it easy for customers to find the perfect gift. The Celebrations Passport app can be downloaded on a mobile device from the Apple App Store (iPhone) or the Google Play Store (Android).

Customers can enjoy the many benefits of Celebrations Passport, which is regularly priced at $29.99, by signing up for the program here.

For downloadable images, please visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Newsroom.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital live streaming floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

FLWS-COMP

FLWS-LM

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-800-flowerscom-inc-enhances-celebrations-passport-program-to-further-reward-loyal-customers-and-celebrate-its-most-thoughtful-gifters-301467076.html

SOURCE 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.