Optimere Named to 2022 GovTech 100

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimere, the most comprehensive platform for public-sector and regulated communicators to address their ever-increasing compliance requirements today, announced it has been named to the prestigious GovTech 100 compiled and published by Government Technology magazine.
The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies in the United States. This recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that Optimere's solutions have been included.
Optimere was formed in 2021 from the merger of ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest, creating the most comprehensive platform for public sector and regulated communicators to address the ever-increasing regulatory burden. With Optimere, government agencies can ensure compliance and mitigate potential risks as they optimize communications across the web and social networks.
"We are thrilled to be recognized again by Government Technology," said Ray Carey, CEO of Optimere. "Our mission at Optimere is to build trust in digital communications by providing every government agency and organization with a comprehensive roadmap to make it easier to comply with regulations and standards that will enhance citizen trust in critical communications. We are committed to helping government and state agencies navigate the complex and ever-changing digital communications landscape."
The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.
About Optimere
Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com.
Contact: Nancy Vodicka, ArchiveSocial, nancy.vodicka@archivesocial.com
SOURCE Optimere
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.