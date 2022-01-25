Carter Multifamily Appoints New Sales Leadership Team, Announces Completion of Internalizing Wholesaling Team

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Multifamily") today announced that they have internalized the national accounts and wholesaling efforts.

Bill Shea has been named Vice President of National Accounts and will be leading the business development functions of the firm and will focus on developing the outreach and cultivating relationships in the alternative investment industry. Shea brings over 25 years of experience in broker-dealer relationship management, Reg D offerings, private equity, alternative investments, and other financial products. Prior to joining Carter Multifamily, Shea was Director of National Accounts at Skyway Capital Markets where he was instrumental in signing 55+ firms for Carter Multifamily Fund II.

Weldon Evans joins the Carter Multifamily team as Executive Vice President – Director of National Sales. He brings over 35 years of experience in financial services and the alternative investments industry, and has extensive knowledge of real estate, investment products, marketing, distribution strategies, and has previously managed national accounts and wholesalers.

Evans will oversee a team of three wholesalers and one internal wholesaler including the following:

- Leo J. Peters IV is a Senior Vice President for Carter Multifamily and is responsible for raising capital in the institutional and retail investment space in the Central United States region. Peters is 26-year veteran of the financial industry and most recently served as Senior Vice President for ExchangeRight Real Estate, a sponsor of securitized 1031 exchange real estate offerings and the Essential Income Strategy, for the central and western regions.

- Matthew Calabrese is a Senior Vice President for Carter Multifamily and is responsible for the Western United States region. Calabrese has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry and most recently was associated with Howard Capital Management where he sold ETF's, Mutual Funds, SMA's and SDBA's in the West Coast Territory.

- Jim Bullock serves as Senior Vice President, National Director of RIA & FO Sales for Carter Funds. Prior to joining Carter Funds, Bullock raised capital in the RIA and family offices channels for a variety of private equity, private credit, private real estate, and infrastructure funds. Bullock will buildout Carter's RIA and Family Office product focus on a national level.

- Karen George joins the firm as the Senior Vice President, Internal Sales Director responsible for managing and expanding upon relationships with current selling group members and developing operations. George brings over 20 years of experience to Carter Multifamily most recently having served as Senior Vice President for Waypoint Residential where she led operations of the independent broker/dealer division of the company.

Lisa Robinson, president of Carter Multifamily, comments, "Internalizing our wholesaling and national accounts efforts will allow for a more dedicated sales focus on Carter Multifamily products to our Broker-Dealer partners. Weldon and team bring extremely relevant, successful track records to our wholesaling initiative and we look forward to expanding on our current success in the independent broker-dealer and RIAs channels that leverage their strengths and extensive backgrounds in our industry."

About Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC

Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Multifamily") is a Carter Funds company targeting the acquisition of existing conventional, garden-style multifamily assets with value-add opportunities. These properties meet the rapidly growing demand for affordable rental housing by Middle Market Americans priced out of Class A rentals and single-family homes. Together, the Carter Funds and Carter Multifamily leadership teams leverage key industry relationships to build a high-quality portfolio of investments focused on GROWTH and INCOME. Learn more at www.cartermultifamily.com.

