Redline Communications Grows Strategic Partnerships with Multiple Service Providers to Connect Enterprises and Remote Regions in Middle East

Redline Expands Telco Service Provider Agreements to Deliver High Speed, Secure Connectivity Solutions to Over 100 Enterprises in Region

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications" or the "Company") RDL, a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that the Company continues its impressive growth trajectory in the Middle East as it expands on active and new strategic partnerships with several new service providers. These partnerships provide advanced connectivity solutions for more than 100 enterprises in the Middle East, including in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Redline is working with major telco service providers in the region to connect enterprise customers for premium service with its RDL-3100 product line, including Fixed Line Business Services. The enterprises range from oil and gas companies to manufacturers to government organizations and banks, all sharing a similar demand for reliable, secure, high-speed connectivity and fast deployments.

Redline solutions allow enterprises to digitally transform operations and communities to digitally transform lives

In addition to enterprise customers, the service providers are also connecting rural, underserved villages in the region that have low internet connectivity. By working with Redline, the service providers are replacing low bandwidth legacy technology with Redline's high speed connectivity solutions that aim to bridge the 'Digital Divide' and support high-bandwidth applications with robust security and unmatched reliability in remote rural communities.

"Although our traction with oil and gas customers is well-known and expanding in the Middle East, we are excited to extend our strategic partnerships to help meet not only the growing demands of enterprise customers in a range of other industries, but also in rural areas within the Middle East that lack optimal connectivity," comments Richard Yoon, President and CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline continues to stand out as the leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure in some of the world's most remote and harsh locations, offering solutions that allow enterprises to digitally transform their operations, and communities to digitally transform their lives. We look forward to continuing to expand throughout the Middle East in 2022 and beyond."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications ((RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

