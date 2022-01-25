Alcatraz AI Names Greg Sarrail Senior Vice President of Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies, announced today that it has hired Greg Sarrail to serve as the company's first SVP of Sales. Sarrail is a global sales leader with two decades of diverse experience spearheading the business strategy and sales at leading multinational organizations. His valuable experience, commercial awareness, and expertise in leading by example will drive Alcatraz AI's sales expansion.
Continuing his successful biometrics career, Sarrail is bringing his depth of knowledge in biometrics and extended use cases to Alcatraz AI. Sarrail will propel Alcatraz AI beyond access control through new distribution channels and the development of Original Equipment Manufacturer and other strategic relationships.
Sarrail joins Alcatraz AI from HID Global, where he held several positions over his 14 years. Most recently, Sarrail served as a founding executive of the Extended Access Technologies division at HID Global where he was the Vice President of Global Sales. In this position, he successfully created and managed a global team to provide secure identity technologies using RFID and biometrics to protect systems, people, and places. Sarrail is an expert in developing strategic partnerships, reseller channels, and OEM relationships to expand reach with a focus on customer satisfaction.
CEO of Alcatraz AI, Tina D'Agostin said, "Alcatraz AI is ecstatic to welcome Greg to the team." She continued, "We are confident that Greg's expertise in managing high-performing global teams and developing strategic partnerships will be instrumental in launching Alcatraz AI into continued success."
Sarrail's specialties include enterprise security software and hardware, sales management, marketing, and international organizational build out in both emerging and developed markets. An expert in closing large global deals, Sarrail has focused on Software Security and Biometrics throughout his career.
"Alcatraz AI has the key ingredients for success, the right technology that uniquely and quickly solves customer pain points, an innovative team, good timing, and happy customers," said Greg Sarrail, the new Senior Vice President of Sales. "I am thrilled to join an outstanding management team and build upon the existing foundation to provide simple and secure access to the right individuals."
For more information on Alcatraz AI facial autonomous access control systems, please visit http://www.alcatraz.ai. For more information or to connect with Greg, find him on LinkedIn.
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
