Herzing University's Online Programs Receive National Recognition

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Herzing University's online learning programs among the best in the nation.
Herzing's online bachelor's degree programs were included in the publication's 2022 Best Online Bachelor's Programs rankings. Herzing's online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program was also recognized as a leading online graduate program.
The online bachelor's program and online MSN program were also included in a list of the best online degree programs for veterans. The 2022 Best Online Programs for Veterans rankings measure affordability, accessibility and reputability in consideration with financial benefits available specifically for people with military experience.
"Herzing University's 20-year history of offering flexible, career-focused online education options has resonated with adult learners across the country and we appreciate the continued national recognition of our programs," said Herzing University Online President Dan Peterson. "We are proud to provide students with a valuable online experience that can help them start or advance in a career."
For the 2022 rankings, U.S. News & World Report reviewed hundreds of online degree programs. The rankings rely on the publication's research data on education, as well as quantitative measures used by education experts to identify academic quality. Ranking factors include student engagement, services and technologies available to students, faculty training and credentials.
More information about the rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs in fields of study that span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
Contact:
Brett Gerrish
517-899-7795
bgerrish@cbdmarketing.com
SOURCE Herzing University
