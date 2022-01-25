Dr. John Bates named CEO; SER sets up team for accelerated growth

BONN, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective immediately, SERgroup Holding International GmbH (SER) is pleased to announce that Dr. John Bates has been named Chief Executive Officer. Furthermore, SER has enhanced its management team with several new appointments in finance, sales, product management and customer success. The leadership team will drive SER's ambitious growth plans.

Dr. John Bates – Tech visionary and successful entrepreneur

Bates enters the CEO position with over 20 years of success in creating and shaping innovative software companies in areas that include algorithmic trading, real-time analytics and the Internet of Things, as well as serving in executive roles at a number of publicly-listed tech companies. Most recently, Bates served as CEO of Eggplant, a leading provider and pioneer of AI-powered intelligent software test automation. He also currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sage, a FTSE100 leader in cloud-based business applications. In taking up the CEO role, Bates has moved from the role as Executive Chairman of SER.

"The potential of SER, with our cutting-edge product and top-notch team, is immense. We have the best technology in the market, which analysts and customers confirm. Now it's time to bring Doxis to new markets with a solution-driven strategy and build on our leadership position strategically and geographically," Bates says.

Newly appointed leaders to drive profitable growth

Bates is supported by an experienced cadre of newly appointed leaders who will fuel profitable growth and innovation across all areas of the company:



Holger Kliebe , Chief Financial Officer, accomplished finance expert with international M&A experience and a background in software and digitalization

, Chief Financial Officer, accomplished finance expert with international M&A experience and a background in software and digitalization Sven Oliver Behrendt , Chief Customer Success Officer, over 25 years of executive experience at SER with a deep focus on customer success

, Chief Customer Success Officer, over 25 years of executive experience at SER with a deep focus on customer success Fraser Herrick , Managing Director Northern Europe, a seasoned leader in enterprise software and services, responsible for UK, Ireland and northern Europe

, Managing Director Northern Europe, a seasoned leader in enterprise software and services, responsible for UK, and northern Nabil Ben Abdallah , Vice President of Sales, digitalization and automation expert with strong global sales leadership experience, responsible for Middle East and Africa

, Vice President of Sales, digitalization and automation expert with strong global sales leadership experience, responsible for and Douglas Cardoso , Director of Product Management, an innovative product management leader and cloud expert in the content services space

With this line-up, SER's leadership team is set up for accelerated growth based on international expansion, also through M&A, an extended SaaS/cloud portfolio and a product strategy built on agile and intelligent solution suites and services.

About the SER Group

The SER Group is a leading software vendor of the international enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. Over five million users work every day with the SER Group's Doxis4 ECM platform. Based on unified ECM, BPM, collaboration and cognitive services, large companies, corporations, public authorities and organizations design digital solutions for intelligent information and process management. With 35 years of experience, the SER Group's team of over 630 employees works from 22 locations around the globe.

