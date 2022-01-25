KAZIA THERAPEUTICS TO PARTICIPATE IN EDISON GROUP'S GLOBAL HEALTHCARE 'OPEN HOUSE' VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

SYDNEY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIAKZA)), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be speaking at the Edison Group 'Open House' Event, to be held virtually from 25-27 January 2022.
Kazia will be one of 33 leading healthcare companies to be featured at the three-day event, which is being held in association with London Stock Exchange, global law firm Taylor Wessing, and OpenExchange. Day one of the conference will feature businesses within pharmaceuticals and drug discovery, day two will focus on AI and technology in healthcare, while businesses adopting new approaches to hard-to-solve problems will round off the third day of the event.
Content will be available to stream from 25 January 2022 on Edison's website and OpenExchange.tv. Attendance is free and interested investors are encouraged to register for the event via the following link:
https://www.edisongroup.com/event/edison-open-house-global-healthcare-2022/
Kazia will be presenting on day two of the conference, and the company's session will be available on demand on the conference website from 8am, GMT, on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, and will subsequently be posted on the company's website.
For More Information, Please Contact:-
In the United States:
Joe Green
Edison Investor Relations
Phone: +1 646-653-7030
In Australia:
Jane Lowe
IR Department
Phone: +61 411 117 774
About Kazia Therapeutics Limited
Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIAKZA)) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.
Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.
Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.
For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.
This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.
About Edison Group
Edison's leading research and investor relations consultancy connects listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on both the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital.
SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited
