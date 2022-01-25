Kelly Garbo Named Vice President of Global Strategy at Curion

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the most recent expansion of rapidly growing insights company Curion, Kelly Garbo joined as Vice President of Global Strategy on January 10, 2022. Kelly's 13 years of leading sales and strategy at News America/Neptune Retail Solutions blends nurturing growth for hundreds of QSR, CPG, and retail companies and a formidable background in marketing and media. Her unique combination of skills perfectly aligns with Curion's goals to expand while igniting client success.

Curion's growth follows its mission to provide comprehensive product narratives encompassing the entirety of the consumer journey, from ideation and innovation to brand messaging and packaging.

"We're excited to add Kelly to our team, her experience comes at the perfect time, and I am certain in her ability to inspire measurable results that push our strategic initiatives forward in 2022."

– Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Curion Insights LLC.

Kelly will apply her knack for generating growth and fostering initiative by ensuring Curion's larger goals for expansion align with client success. Her guidance will create process efficiencies and opportunities within the growth team, from day-to-day operations like sales consultation calls to working to securing brand partnerships and generating millions of dollars of revenue. Kelly's relational and strategic skills will bridge our internal sales goals with client objectives and continue her track record of delivering profitable growth.

With Kelly's thought leadership, ambition, and vision applied to the role of VP of Global Strategy, 2022 is looking bright for the insights company.

About Curion:

Curion provides world-class quantitative and qualitative product insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine what products consumers like and why they are liked and how. As a result, Curion clients mitigate risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its disruptive methods and approaches, sensory processes, facilities and world-class data insights. In 2019 alone, Curion tested 127,000 consumers across its San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas and New York metropolitan-area facilities. The result of a merger between Q Research Solutions and Tragon Corp., Curion brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the consumer science industries.

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, Curion, 1 8479700006, lisaspathis@gmail.com

SOURCE Curion