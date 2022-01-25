Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. UEC ("UEC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 3:45 PM ET.
Interested investors can register to attend UEC's live webcast on January 27th via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/3mXDFUY
The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.
About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest, fastest growing, uranium mining company listed on the NYSE American. UEC is a pure play uranium company and is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. The Company has two production ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational processing capacity at the Hobson and Irigaray plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all of their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has other diversified holdings of uranium assets, including: 1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; 2) a major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp; 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. In Paraguay, the Company also owns one of the largest and highest-grade ferro-titanium deposits in the world. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.
Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103
SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp
