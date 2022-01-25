Syntax Taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as Strategic Platform for Multicloud Managed Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a leading provider of multicloud and mission-critical application managed services, has increased its investment in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as part of its multicloud strategy and will accelerate the transformation of Oracle E-Business Suite to the cloud. As part of this partnership, Oracle and Syntax will jointly enable on-premises Oracle E-Business Suite customers to migrate or extend their solutions by taking advantage of OCI's lower costs, better performance, improved scalability, and a wide array of platform services.
Under the newly announced partnership, Oracle and Syntax will jointly market and sell solutions and provide onboarding, migration, training, and customer success activities. The collaboration also positions Syntax to deliver increased value to customers by offering additional services and integrating Oracle's PaaS technologies, such as Oracle Integration Cloud and Oracle Analytics Cloud.
Driven by the need to provide better price-performance, high availability, and built-in security, Syntax will offer OCI as a fully integrated, turnkey option to its existing private cloud customers. Syntax will also extend OCI's services to its on-premises customers who have not yet realized the benefits of Oracle E-Business Suite in the cloud.
Organizations worldwide rely on Syntax to provide comprehensive technology solutions to meet their IT and enterprise resource planning needs. With more than 25 years of experience providing cloud and managed services for Oracle E-Business Suite applications, Syntax's team of over 1,750 certified experts provide full-stack, full-lifecycle functional and technical services to organizations around the globe. Additionally, Syntax has been approved as a certified Oracle Cloud Lift Services partner. This will allow Syntax and Oracle to work together closely to seamlessly migrate Oracle customers to OCI with a single provider.
OCI is designed to run every application – from enterprise systems of record to data lakes – with better performance, SLAs, increased security, and minimal modification. By moving Oracle E-Business Suite to OCI, customers can expect increased agility, improved productivity, and a decrease in the cost of ownership compared to on-premises deployments.
As part of the broader Oracle and Syntax strategic initiative to provide OCI for Oracle E-Business Suite customers, Syntax has rapidly integrated OCI into its existing suite of tools and automation, providing customers with more visibility, flexibility, and control of their Oracle E-Business Suite applications ecosystem. While customers benefit from the features and functionalities that Oracle E-Business Suite and OCI provide, this partnership also offers Oracle a trusted and validated partner in Syntax to successfully implement and manage the services.
"The power of Syntax's managed services and Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure provides our Oracle E-Business Suite customers with a holistic end-to-end experience," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO, Syntax. "Beyond day-to-day operations of Oracle E-Business Suite, we are excited for the opportunities to leverage OCI for our customers in the areas of security, data and application integration, analytics, and DevOps."
"As an Oracle Cloud service provider, Syntax has a deep and rich history of offering managed services, application management, and top-tier professional services to its customers," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Syntax and extend the benefits of unrivaled cost savings, performance, and availability that OCI offers to organizations across the globe."
Syntax is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle ORCL, please visit us at oracle.com.
Additional Resources
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Learn more about the Oracle Partner Network
- Learn how to become an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
SOURCE Oracle
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.