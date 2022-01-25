Vibenomics Introduces New CFO

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibenomics, a location-based Audio Out-of-Home™ (AOOH) advertising and audio experience company, has promoted Jenny Quinnette from SVP of Finance to Chief Financial Officer. Quinnette will leverage her extensive market knowledge and experience in navigating companies through various stages of development and growth to transform Vibenomics' finance, accounting, business intelligence and business operations.
Quinnette brings more than 15 years of experience to this role. Prior to her promotion, she served as SVP of Finance where she led and developed Vibenomics's financial planning and budget management. Recognizing that expected growth warranted filling this critical financial role on the Vibenomics executive team, adding the CFO role allows Quinnette to assume greater responsibility for internal financial controls and external fund-raising.
"As Vibenomics undergoes rapid growth, we knew it was time to appoint a CFO," said Brent Oakley, CEO of Vibenomics. "Jenny's deep experience overseeing financial operations within the accounting and technology sectors, in addition to her leading operational changes, will generate an immediate impact. Her forward-thinking leadership will enable us to grow our leadership position in AOOH."
In 2009, Quinnette joined 40|86 Advisors to lead their accounting and reporting team. After joining Allegient, LLC as its director of finance and accounting in 2014, she led the finance team through the company's acquisition by DMI and oversaw its integration. She assumed the role of CFO at Onebridge, guiding the company through a debt restructuring, implementing a new HRIS/payroll system, and onboarding a new ERP/CRM platform for time and resource management. Moving to Viral Launch in 2018, Quinnette built a finance team and helped to raise $7.3M equity.
"Taking the helm as Vibenomics's first CFO, I'm excited for the opportunity to continue driving positive change and enhancing the company's financial prowess," said Quinnette. "I look forward to formulating and validating strategies to fuel our continued growth."
Vibenomics is poised for significant growth in 2022. The company recently signed a multi-year deal with Hy-Vee, a multistate grocery chain planning to open a new Indianapolis location in 2023. The company's 400+ stores will begin broadcasting Vibenomics audio on February 15.
About Vibenomics:
Vibenomics, Inc. is a location-based Audio Out-of-Home™ advertising and experience company that powers audio channels for retailers, giving brands the ability to talk to shoppers directly at the point of sale. With its powerful cloud-based technology, licensed background music library, data integration capabilities, full-service team of audio experience experts, and network of on-demand professional voice talent, the company provides the right revenue-enhancing vibe for over 150 advertisers in more than 6,000 locations across 49 states, reaching over 210 million people.
Delivered through flexible plug-and-play, proprietary, IoT enabled media players, Vibenomics dynamically broadcasts hyper-targeted, on-demand audio advertisements and curated playlists within any combination of locations across its swiftly growing national footprint, unlocking a powerful new shopper marketing channel for reaching consumers during the critical final footsteps along the path to purchase. Through a first-of-its-kind partner program, retailers can receive a portion of revenue for all advertisements sold by Vibenomics that play within their locations, giving them the ability to monetize their private airwaves and transform a legacy expense into a new profit center. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit https://www.vibenomics.com.
Media Contact:
Abby Lewis
BLASTmedia for Vibenomics
317.806.1900 x 136
Abby@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Vibenomics
