TruePoint's Work Readiness Program Helps Young Professionals Actualize Full Potential within Marketing, Communications Industries

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruePoint Communications, an integrated marketing communications agency, announces the launch of its Work Readiness Program. The 6-week training program is part of TruePoint's commitment to shaping the marketing and communications industry so that all professionals can realize their full potential.

The virtual program is designed to serve first-generation college students, predominantly those who are Black, Latino/Hispanic and Asian. Statistically, minority students and young professionals have disproportionate job placements and earnings in the fields of marketing and communications.

The program follows a 6-week online learning curriculum that covers resume writing, interviewing and soft skills and hybrid working norms, among other topics. Following successful completion, students will earn a digital certificate noting their accomplishment, and TruePoint will include them in a job placement program to help catalyze their professional careers in marketing, PR and communications. Employers can sign up for notifications when young professionals complete the program, providing an active pipeline for job placement.

"TruePoint has consistently scaled, creating a fast-paced environment focused on business growth and opportunities that propel our community forward. As a first-generation college graduate who navigated the workforce on my own, it is important for me to do what we can to support and equip young professionals," said Jessica Nunez, president of TruePoint Communications.

The Work Readiness Program was created out of TruePoint University, the agency's professional development and training platform. TruePoint University includes the agency's annual Student Career Day, a much-anticipated industry event, providing sound business and job-hunting advice to help prepare participants for a bright future in social media, public relations, marketing and communications.

Registration is open for the first Work Readiness Program, which commences on February 2 and runs through March 9, 2022. The virtual classes will take place Wednesdays from 4:30-6 p.m. CST. Students and young professionals throughout the U.S. can learn more and register online for the upcoming program and receive notifications for future sessions. Universities and colleges may also sign up to receive a custom Work Readiness Program for their students.

About TruePoint Communications

TruePoint Communications propels brands forward through strategic integrated marketing, digital media, public relations, and crisis communications. TruePoint bolsters clients with sound business strategy, scrappy execution and tireless efforts to generate meaningful results, achieve higher sales and greater reach, and increase brand awareness for clients. The agency is a two-time Top 100 PR agency in the U.S. and a four-time consecutive recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies. By anticipating industry shifts and pivots, TruePoint delivers above and beyond expectations for clients. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and follow @truepoinagency on social media.

