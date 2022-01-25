ADAMA introduces two new rice herbicides: Diverge Silk and Diverge EC

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA announced that it has received registration by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for two rice herbicides: Diverge™ Silk and Diverge™ EC.
Diverge Silk and Diverge EC are propanil herbicides that provide effective control of grasses and broadleaf weeds in rice. Diverge Silk is a novel suspension concentrate formulation that offers rice growers improved quality and handling for reliable weed control without the hassle of clogged up spray tanks or nozzles. Diverge Silk is registered in AR, CA, FL, LA, MO, MS and SC. Diverge EC is a cost-effective, high-quality propanil formulated right here in the US and is only registered for use in AR.
These products add to an already robust rice herbicide portfolio for ADAMA. Over the last several years, we have launched two rice systems in collaboration with RiceTec: Preface™ and Postscript™ herbicides as part of the FullPage™ Rice Cropping Solution and Highcard™ herbicide as part of the Max-Ace® Rice Cropping Solution, as well as two other foundational rice herbicides, Vopak™ 3ME and Zurax™ L.
The National Conservation Systems Cotton & Rice Conference will be held in Jonesboro, AR the last week in January. This event pulls in a great audience consisting of consultants & growers from across the Delta. The ADAMA Mid-South sales and marketing team will be present for this event and can answer any questions around these herbicides and other solutions for rice growers. This is where many growers will learn about our new rice herbicide: Highcard herbicide for the Max-Ace Rice Cropping Solution, along with Diverge Silk & Diverge EC.
About ADAMA
ADAMA Is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 5,000-strong team reaches farmers in more than 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.adama.com.
ADAMA Contact
Michelle Blair
Marketing & Communications Manager
984-272-7467
michelle.blair@adama.com
SOURCE Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd
