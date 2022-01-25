Emergency Medical Services Market Size to Grow by USD 8.39 Bn | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Emergency Medical Services Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the emergency medical services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.39 billion. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum of 6.52% during this period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the emergency medical services market share growth. the rapid growth of population, changes in lifestyle, and climate change are contributing to the spread of various microorganisms that are multi-drug resistant. The incidence of infectious diseases is expected to elevate the growth of the emergency medical services market

Market Challenge

An intensifying vendor competition will challenge market growth. The high competition is due to the presence of numerous brands and several regional and local vendors. Moreover, the vendors in the emergency medical services market are advancing towards mobile healthcare services, medical educators, primary care extenders, and patient advocates. Intensified competitions are estimated to impact negatively on the global emergency medical service market growth during the focused period.

Key Market Segment Analysis

The emergency medical services market report is segmented by product (life support and emergency resuscitation, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Life support and emergency resuscitation services provide medical services in cases of accidents, strokes, cardiac arrest, and other cases that require urgent medical assistance. Vendors usually provide services such as advanced life support or paramedic care and basic life support. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) owing to a rise in pollution and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle.

North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The emergency medical services market in the region registered strong growth in 2021 and is expected to witness the same growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region include increasing road accidents, the rising demand for air emergency medical services, the growing geriatric population, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in this region. The growth of the air ambulance market in North America can be attributed to the aging population, a decline in the number of emergency departments in existing hospitals, and changes in the delivery of healthcare in rural settings.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co.

Asahi Kasei Corp.



Cardinal Health Inc.



General Electric Co.



Johnson and Johnson Inc.



Koninklijke Philips NV



Medtronic Plc



Smith and Nephew plc



Smiths Group Plc



Stryker Corp.

Emergency Medical Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

