Instawork Recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace by Energage

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instawork, the nation's leading flexible work marketplace that connects local businesses with more than 1.5M hourly professionals, today announces it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage. Instawork was also recently named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021.
"Our company values serve as our North Star, guiding us as we craft impactful products and act as extraordinary colleagues to each other," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork Co-founder and CEO. "It's great to see our team excited and energized about our vision, which is helping drive the country's economic recovery by connecting businesses with a network of over 1.5M hourly professionals. The impact we have on our local communities make it a rewarding time to be part of our growing team."
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Winning organizations were selected out of more than 1,000 participants. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible staffing solution for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than one million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. For more information visit www.instawork.com.
