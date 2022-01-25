Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Announces Team Member Promotions in 2022

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier accounting and advisory Firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), announces the following team member promotions across Pennsylvania and Maryland, effective January 1, 2022:

Julia R. Brown, CPA, was promoted from Manager to Senior Manager. She joined the BSSF Tax Department in June 2020. Julia has nine years of public accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance for high-net-worth individuals, gift tax, estates and trusts. She is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Megan E. Grim, CPA, was promoted from Manager to Senior Manager. Megan joined the BSSF Accounting and Auditing Practice team in 2018 with over 10 years of public accounting experience. She specializes in providing accounting and auditing services to clients in various industries, including construction, manufacturing and other closely held businesses. Megan is also a key member of the Firm's Employee Benefit Plan Audit Group. She is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Scott A. Henry, CPA, MBA, was promoted from Manager to Senior Manager. He joined the BSSF Nonprofit and Government Practice in 2017 and has over eight years of public accounting experience. He specializes in providing audit and review services to governmental and nonprofit organizations and has worked within a variety of industries. Scott is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Jack W. McCracken, CPA, was promoted from Supervisor to Manager. Jack joined the BSSF Accounting and Auditing Practice team in 2020. He has over six years of experience providing audit services for governmental entities, nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses in the manufacturing, construction, franchise and technology industries. Jack is located at the Westminster, Maryland office.

Alyssa Pantalone, CPA, was promoted from Supervisor to Manager. Alyssa joined the BSSF Accounting and Auditing Practice team in 2019. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania where she majored in Accounting and Management Information Systems. Alyssa is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Ryan H. Perez, CPA, was promoted from Supervisor to Manager. He joined BSSF in 2016 and is a member of the BSSF Property and Casualty Insurance Practice team. Ryan has over five years of experience providing statutory and GAAP audits of Insurance Companies and Self-Insured groups, Employee Benefit Plan audits focusing on 401ks and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESPOs). He is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Devin W. Brown, CPA, was promoted from Senior Staff Accountant to Supervisor. Devin joined the Firm in 2019 and has three years of public accounting experience. He provides accounting and auditing services to nonprofit and government organizations. Devin is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Kyle B. Bushong was promoted from Senior Staff Accountant to Supervisor. He started at BSSF in 2017 and is a member of the BSSF Nonprofit and Government Practice team. Kyle has over four years of public accounting experience and provides audit services to governments and nonprofit organizations. He is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Kevin W. Bushong was promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant. Kevin joined the Firm in 2019. He is located at the Hanover, Pennsylvania, office.

Gabriella J. Licata was promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant. Gabriella joined BSSF in 2019. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administrations with a concentration in Accounting from Millersville University. She is located at the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.

Anna K. Martin was promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant. She joined BSSF in 2019 and is a member of the BSSF Property and Casualty Insurance team. Anna is located at the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

