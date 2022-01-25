HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $4.8 million from $15.1 million, or $1.79 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2021.
"We finished the year with another quarter of loan growth, excluding PPP loans," said John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We expect 2022 to be a year of strong loan growth with a stronger economy and our pending expansion into the Houston market. The previously announced acquisition of Friendswood Capital, Inc. ("Friendswood") and its subsidiary, Texan Bank, N.A., is proceeding as planned. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 upon receiving regulatory approvals and Friendswood shareholder approval."
"Our previously announced purchase and assumption agreement to sell our Vicksburg banking center to Delta Bank closed on Friday, January 21, 2022. Our teams worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition for the customers."
COVID-19 Response
After an increase in COVID-19 cases during the third quarter, Louisiana reinstituted it indoor mask mandate in August 2021. The mask mandate was lifted in October 2021 but was reinstituted in the city of New Orleans in January 2022.
Under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Company funded approximately 4,875 PPP loans totaling $388.7 million during 2020 and 2021, in aggregate. At December 31, 2021, the total recorded net investment in PPP loans was $43.6 million, of which approximately 177 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $5.0 million were for amounts of $150,000 or less.
To give immediate financial support to our customers, the Company began providing principal and/or interest payment relief options in March 2020. At December 31, 2021, $3.9 million, or less than 1% of total loans were under COVID-19 related deferral agreements. The level of COVID-19 related deferrals formerly totaled $558.8 million, or 28% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Of the loans that have exited deferral agreements, $372.6 million, or 99%, were current and performing as of December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income totaled $10.2 million, down $4.8 million, or 32%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million decrease in interest income on PPP loans and the absence of life insurance benefit of $1.7 million recognized in the third quarter 2021.
- Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 1.38%, 11.65%, and 14.48%, respectively.
- The Company recorded a $2.6 million reversal to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $2.4 million allowance reversal in the prior quarter, primarily due to continued improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $2.0 million, down $2.3 million from the prior quarter.
- Noninterest income was down $1.8 million, or 34%, from the prior quarter primarily due to absence of income from bank-owned life insurance in the prior quarter. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.
- Loans totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021, down $35.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan growth during the same comparative period was up $16.8 million, or 4% annualized.
- PPP loans totaled $43.6 million at December 31, 2021, down $51.9 million, or 54%, from September 30, 2021.
- The allowance for loan losses totaled $21.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% at such date.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets, down $1.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2021 primarily due to pay-downs on nonaccrual loans.
- Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.77% and 15.95% at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.05% and 15.60% at September 30, 2021.
Loans
Loans totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021, down $35.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Amount
Percent
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 350,843
$ 360,150
$ (9,307)
(3)%
Home equity loans and lines
60,312
59,667
645
1
Commercial real estate
801,624
802,401
(777)
—
Construction and land
259,652
241,286
18,366
8
Multi-family residential
90,518
92,062
(1,544)
(2)
Total real estate loans
1,562,949
1,555,566
7,383
—
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
244,123
284,831
(40,708)
(14)
Consumer
33,021
34,779
(1,758)
(5)
Total other loans
277,144
319,610
(42,466)
(13)
Total loans
$ 1,840,093
$ 1,875,176
$ (35,083)
(2)%
During the fourth quarter of 2021, construction and land loan growth was partially offset by pay-downs of commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgages. The change in commercial and industrial loans included a decrease in PPP loans of $51.9 million, or 54%, from September 30, 2021. Residential mortgages declined primarily due to refinances as borrowers sought to acquire lower interest rates.
Construction and land ("C&D") loan growth was spread across our New Orleans, Acadiana and Baton Rouge markets and was primarily driven by non-residential construction projects. At December 31, 2021, C&D loans within our Acadiana, New Orleans, and Northshore markets accounted for approximately 73% of our total construction and land portfolio.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, loans under interest and/or principal payment deferral agreements due to the COVID-19 crisis amounted to less than 1% of total loans.
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $14.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets at December 31, 2021, down $1.1 million, or 7%, from $15.5 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $412,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $153,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
The Company reversed $2.6 million of the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to continued improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we reversed a total of $10.2 million of the allowance for loan losses. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses totaled $21.1 million or 1.15% of total loans, compared to $24.1 million or 1.29% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.17% and 1.36% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.5 billion at December 31, 2021, up $170.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Amount
Percent
Demand deposits
$ 766,385
$ 728,352
$ 38,033
5%
Savings
285,728
280,651
5,077
2
Money market
371,478
355,923
15,555
4
NOW
792,919
669,414
123,505
18
Certificates of deposit
319,339
331,377
(12,038)
(4)
Total deposits
$ 2,535,849
$ 2,365,717
$ 170,132
7%
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points from 0.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $251.6 million.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 63 basis points from 4.16% for the third quarter of 2021 to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on loans. Loan income was impacted for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to fewer PPP loan payoffs, which reduced deferred PPP lender fees recognized.
The average loan yield was 5.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 48 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $2.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, down $2.3 million, or 54%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. As a result, PPP loans positively impacted the average loan yield by 29 basis points and the NIM by 24 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the average loan yield increased by 60 basis points and the NIM by 52 basis points due to the impact of PPP loans. Average PPP loans were $67.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down $77.4 million, or 54%, from the third quarter of 2021. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $1.3 million at December 31, 2021.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $485,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, down $71,000, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.
The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 1,856,814
$ 24,215
5.12 %
$ 1,896,808
$ 27,045
5.60 %
Investment securities (TE)
314,686
1,309
1.67
278,450
1,189
1.74
Other interest-earning assets
577,945
264
0.48
388,723
189
0.19
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,749,445
$ 25,788
3.69 %
$ 2,563,981
$ 28,423
4.36 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,401,774
$ 554
0.16 %
$ 1,312,131
$ 605
0.18 %
Certificates of deposit
327,567
420
0.51
332,916
515
0.61
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,729,341
974
0.22
1,645,047
1,120
0.27
Other borrowings
5,539
53
3.80
5,539
53
3.80
FHLB advances
26,172
111
1.70
27,011
116
1.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,761,052
$ 1,138
0.26 %
$ 1,677,597
$ 1,289
0.31 %
Net interest spread (TE)
3.43 %
4.05 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.53 %
4.16 %
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.5 million, down $1.8 million, or 34%, from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to income from bank-owned life insurance. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $18.0 million, up $1.6 million, or 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Marketing and advertising fees were up $634,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to elevated donation expenses.
Professional fees were up $259,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to merger related expenses associated with acquisition of Friendswood Capital Corporation announced in December 2021.
Other expenses were up $129,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to certain loan servicing fees and expenses.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on February 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2022.
The Company repurchased 2,515 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average price per share of $40.64 under the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. An additional 484,068 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2020 and 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $41.27 and $34.00, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reported net income
$ 10,238
$ 15,059
$ 10,580
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
221
230
258
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 10,459
$ 15,289
$ 10,838
Reported loan income
$ 24,215
$ 27,045
$ 26,267
Less: PPP loan income
2,201
4,742
2,794
Loan income excluding PPP loan income
$ 22,014
$ 22,303
$ 23,473
Loan yield
5.12 %
5.60 %
5.20 %
(Positive) negative impact of PPP loans
(0.29)
(0.60)
0.11
Loan yield excluding PPP loans
4.83 %
5.00 %
5.31 %
Net interest margin
3.53 %
4.16 %
4.11 %
(Positive) negative impact of PPP loans
(0.24)
(0.52)
(0.05)
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans
3.29 %
3.64 %
4.06 %
Total assets
$ 2,938,244
$ 2,763,466
$ 2,591,850
Less: Intangible assets
61,949
62,229
63,112
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 2,876,295
$ 2,701,237
$ 2,528,738
Total shareholders' equity
$ 351,903
$ 344,149
$ 321,842
Less: Intangible assets
61,949
62,229
63,112
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 289,954
$ 281,920
$ 258,730
Total loans
$ 1,840,093
$ 1,875,176
$ 1,979,954
Less: PPP loans
43,637
95,560
221,220
Total loans excluding PPP loans
$ 1,796,456
$ 1,779,616
$ 1,758,734
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.15 %
1.29 %
1.66 %
Less: PPP loans
0.02
0.07
0.21
Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.17 %
1.36 %
1.87 %
Return on average equity
11.65 %
17.46 %
13.22 %
Add: Average intangible assets
2.83
4.22
3.68
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
14.48 %
21.68 %
16.90 %
Common equity ratio
11.98 %
12.45 %
12.42 %
Less: Intangible assets
1.90
2.01
2.19
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
10.08 %
10.44 %
10.23 %
Book value per share
$ 41.27
$ 40.38
$ 36.82
Less: Intangible assets
7.27
7.30
7.22
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 34.00
$ 33.08
$ 29.60
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by its Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 27, 2021, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 601,443
$ 413,694
45 %
$ 187,952
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
349
349
—
349
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
327,632
304,125
8
254,752
Investment securities held to maturity
2,102
2,110
—
2,934
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,104
3,476
(68)
9,559
Loans, net of unearned income
1,840,093
1,875,176
(2)
1,979,954
Allowance for loan losses
(21,089)
(24,149)
13
(32,963)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,819,004
1,851,027
(2)
1,946,991
Office properties and equipment, net
43,542
44,331
(2)
45,497
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
40,361
40,142
1
40,334
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
61,949
62,229
—
63,112
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
40,758
41,983
(3)
40,370
Total Assets
$ 2,938,244
$ 2,763,466
6
$ 2,591,850
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 2,535,849
$ 2,365,717
7 %
$ 2,213,821
Other Borrowings
5,539
5,539
—
5,539
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
26,046
26,430
(1)
28,824
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
18,907
21,631
(13)
21,824
Total Liabilities
2,586,341
2,419,317
7
2,270,008
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
85
85
— %
87
Additional paid-in capital
164,982
164,316
—
164,988
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(2,423)
(2,513)
4
(2,789)
Retained earnings
188,515
180,327
5
154,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income
744
1,934
(62)
5,274
Total Shareholders' Equity
351,903
344,149
2
321,842
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,938,244
$ 2,763,466
6
$ 2,591,850
HOMEBANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 24,215
$ 27,045
(10) %
$ 26,267
(8) %
Investment securities
1,309
1,189
10
1,002
31
Other investments and deposits
264
189
40
99
167
Total interest income
25,788
28,423
(9)
27,368
(6)
Interest Expense
Deposits
974
1,120
(13) %
1,987
(51) %
Other borrowings
53
53
—
53
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
111
116
(4)
129
(14)
Total interest expense
1,138
1,289
(12)
2,169
(48)
Net interest income
24,650
27,134
(9)
25,199
(2)
(Reversal) provision for loan losses
(2,648)
(2,385)
(11)
—
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,298
29,519
(8)
25,199
8
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,224
1,260
(3) %
1,117
10 %
Bank card fees
1,519
1,519
—
1,273
19
Gain on sale of loans, net
376
415
(9)
1,082
(65)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
219
1,938
(89)
276
(21)
Loss on sale of assets, net
(44)
(3)
(1367)
—
—
Other income
240
254
(6)
302
(21)
Total noninterest income
3,534
5,383
(34)
4,050
(13)
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
9,991
9,809
2 %
9,417
6 %
Occupancy
1,824
1,717
6
1,719
6
Marketing and advertising
1,033
399
159
386
168
Data processing and communication
2,237
2,118
6
1,913
17
Professional fees
493
234
111
187
164
Forms, printing and supplies
164
158
4
154
6
Franchise and shares tax
396
360
10
331
20
Regulatory fees
331
301
10
373
(11)
Foreclosed assets, net
155
74
109
181
(14)
Amortization of acquisition intangible
279
291
(4)
327
(15)
Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments
15
—
—
Other expenses
1,099
970
13
1,008
9
Total noninterest expense
18,017
16,431
10
15,996
13
Income before income tax expense
12,815
18,471
(31)
13,253
(3)
Income tax expense
2,577
3,412
(24)
2,673
(4)
Net income
$ 10,238
$ 15,059
(32)
$ 10,580
(3)
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.24
$ 1.80
(31) %
$ 1.25
(1) %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.23
$ 1.79
(31)
$ 1.24
(1)
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
— %
$ 0.22
5 %
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 25,788
$ 28,423
(9) %
$ 27,368
(6) %
Total interest expense
1,138
1,289
(12)
2,169
(48)
Net interest income
24,650
27,134
(9)
25,199
(2)
(Reversal) provision for loan losses
(2,648)
(2,385)
(11)
—
—
Total noninterest income
3,534
5,383
(34)
4,050
(13)
Total noninterest expense
18,017
16,431
10
15,996
13
Income tax expense
2,577
3,412
(24)
2,673
(4)
Net income
$ 10,238
$ 15,059
(32)
$ 10,580
(3)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 2,941,274
$ 2,756,353
7 %
$ 2,599,375
13 %
Total interest-earning assets
2,749,445
2,563,981
7
2,414,349
14
Total loans
1,856,814
1,896,808
(2)
1,984,969
(6)
PPP loans
67,198
144,626
(54)
243,721
(72)
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,729,341
1,645,047
5
1,593,027
9
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,761,052
1,677,597
5
1,628,308
8
Total deposits
2,537,670
2,358,086
8
2,226,526
14
Total shareholders' equity
348,635
342,189
2
318,404
9
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.24
$ 1.80
(31) %
$ 1.25
(1) %
Earnings per share - diluted
1.23
1.79
(31)
1.24
(1)
Book value at period end
41.27
40.38
2
36.82
12
Tangible book value at period end
34.00
33.08
3
29.60
15
Shares outstanding at period end
8,526,907
8,523,473
—
8,740,104
(2)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
8,278,472
8,354,176
(1) %
8,484,785
(2) %
Diluted
8,331,749
8,405,610
(1)
8,508,740
(2)
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.38 %
2.17 %
(36) %
1.62 %
(15) %
Return on average equity
11.65
17.46
(33)
13.22
(12)
Common equity ratio
11.98
12.45
(4)
12.42
(4)
Efficiency ratio (2)
63.93
50.53
27
54.69
17
Average equity to average assets
11.85
12.41
(5)
12.25
(3)
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
9.77
10.05
(3)
9.68
1
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
15.95
15.60
2
15.18
5
Net interest margin (4)
3.53
4.16
(15)
4.11
(14)
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
10.08 %
10.44 %
(3) %
10.23 %
(1) %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
14.48
21.68
(33)
16.90
(14)
(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Acquired
Originated
Total
Acquired
Originated
Total
Acquired
Originated
Total
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans (2)
$ 6,036
$ 7,233
$ 13,269
$ 5,896
$ 8,592
$ 14,488
$ 8,748
$ 9,929
$ 18,677
Accruing loans past due 90 days and over
—
6
6
—
13
13
—
2
2
Total nonperforming loans
6,036
7,239
13,275
5,896
8,605
14,501
8,748
9,931
18,679
Foreclosed assets and ORE
80
1,109
1,189
259
772
1,031
880
422
1,302
Total nonperforming assets
6,116
8,348
14,464
6,155
9,377
15,532
9,628
10,353
19,981
Performing troubled debt restructurings
1,096
3,867
4,963
1,085
3,961
5,046
573
1,512
2,085
Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt
$ 7,212
$ 12,215
$ 19,427
$ 7,240
$ 13,338
$ 20,578
$ 10,201
$ 11,865
$ 22,066
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.77 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.45
0.52
0.72
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.72
0.77
0.94
(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
(2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.7 million, $4.1 million and $6.5 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.5 million, $3.5 million and $3.5 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 1,944
$ —
$ 1,944
$ 2,145
$ —
$ 2,145
$ 2,965
$ 100
$ 3,065
Home equity loans and lines
508
—
508
521
—
521
676
—
676
Commercial real estate
10,207
247
10,454
12,872
455
13,327
17,843
1,008
18,851
Construction and land
3,572
—
3,572
3,628
—
3,628
4,155
—
4,155
Multi-family residential
457
—
457
627
—
627
1,077
—
1,077
Commercial and industrial
3,095
425
3,520
2,815
435
3,250
3,845
431
4,276
Consumer
634
—
634
651
—
651
863
—
863
Total allowance for loan losses
$ 20,417
$ 672
$ 21,089
$ 23,259
$ 890
$ 24,149
$ 31,424
$ 1,539
$ 32,963
Unfunded lending commitments(1)
1,815
—
1,815
1,800
—
1,800
1,425
—
1,425
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 22,232
$ 672
$ 22,904
$ 25,059
$ 890
$ 25,949
$ 32,849
$ 1,539
$ 34,388
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
145.80
155.48
164.97
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
158.86
166.53
176.47
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.15
1.29
1.66
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.24
1.38
1.74
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ 2,305
$ 1,807
$ 2,601
Year-to-date loan recoveries
592
506
335
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ 1,713
$ 1,301
$ 2,266
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.12 %
(1) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
