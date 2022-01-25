YallaXash Expands Cashout Reach through Chaabi Cash Partnership

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today YallaXash, a money transfer service operating between Canada and Africa, announced a partnership with Chaabi Cash, to expand their cash out partner footprint in Morocco.
The 1200 locations which the Chaabi Cash partnership adds gives YallaXash one of the widest cash out networks in Morocco, totalling 4,400 locations.
The partnership signals completion of YallaXash's goal to saturate the Moroccan market before announcing the opening of new West African markets in Q2 of 2022.
About the company's new partnership, CEO Emir Lallouche said "It's a strategic partnership with a large bank in Africa who already serves our clients' families, making good on our promise to make cashouts even easier and cheaper through digital money transfers across Morocco."
Quote from Mohamed Bahoui from M2T Chaabi Cash, "We are excited to partner with Yallaxash, as they expand availability of their service across Morocco and Africa as well."
About YallaXash
YallaXash is a money transfer service company based in Montreal, Quebec. Founded in 2018 by North African immigrants living in Canada to facilitate money transfer for immigrants living in Canada to family members living in Morocco. YallaXash offers customers instant transfers with fair fees and easy money pick for the receiver. With 4400 cashout locations, YallaXash has one of the widest cashout networks in Morocco.
Find out more and download the mobile app at https://yallaxash.com, https://www.facebook.com/YallaXash.
About Chaabi Cash
Chaabi Cash is a brand of Chaabi bank, the third largest local bank in the Moroccan market. Chaabi Bank is a branch of the Banque Populaire banking group.
SOURCE Yalla Xash
