Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves Key Maturity and Expansion Milestones in 2021, Noting 2,400% Five-Year Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announces a strong finish to 2021 with impressive gains in new clients, employee growth, and industry recognition including almost 2,400% growth over the last five years. Despite the challenges that remain from the pandemic, Wavicle emerged with a strong performance, hitting a variety of milestones that include:



New and expanded client roster: Driven largely by a growing demand for cloud engineering and data analytics solutions, Gartner has estimated that spending on public cloud services will account for about 10% of corporate IT spending in 2021. As a result of that increased demand, Wavicle tripled its client base in 2021 across a variety of industries such as retail, education, travel, and distribution. In addition, the company grew its existing business with national brand clients by 200%.

Bolstered strategic partnerships and competencies: Wavicle continued to emphasize key technology alliances throughout 2021. The most notable being Wavicle entering the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. Wavicle, an Advanced Tier AWS Consulting Partner, joined this collaborative community in space, healthcare, financial services, government, education, and nonprofit. Wavicle also ended 2020 as one of the first to earn the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status. Additionally, Wavicle was recognized by Talend for its work with Vyaire Medical in its Talend Data Masters Awards in the category of "Data for Exponential Growth." Wavicle also achieved Microsoft Gold status, became a Talend Premier Partner, achieved Snowflake Select Partner stats, and strengthened partnerships with companies such as Databricks and ThoughtSpot.

Matured existing and added new dedicated practice areas: Wavicle continued to add critical areas of focus to its roster by launching two new practice areas in 2021. In August, Wavicle rolled out its comprehensive AWS Solutions Practice, focusing exclusively on building, enhancing, selling and delivering AWS solutions. The company also announced its Emerging Technology practice area that focuses on identifying new technologies and potential partnership opportunities with emerging players in the data and analytics space. Additionally, key practice area leaders were hired to drive the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance) and Retail/CPG practices.

Expanded competency centers of excellence: In an effort to constantly grow and deepen the skill sets of its teams, Wavicle introduced a new Cloud Competency focused on optimizing emerging and popular database architectures, platform integrations, data governance and MDM capabilities, and refining DevOps. The company also rolled out its Project Management Center of Excellence (PM CoE). The PM CoE is laser-focused on ensuring delivery of solutions that align with client business priorities. The PM CoE gives special attention to defining and promoting best practices and priorities throughout the company and building project management and agile skills among teams.

New technologies and accelerators: Throughout 2021 Wavicle continued to innovate and launch new solutions and accelerators that helped its clients realize faster returns on their investments in data analytics, data management, and cloud migrations. In July, Wavicle announced Augment™, the company's new data management platform. The company also announced its ETL Glue Converter designed to reduce the time and cost of migrating to AWS Glue. Wavicle also continued to make enhancements to its existing accelerator solutions including ActiveInsights, PII Compliance, and AI ML to enable text/voice/video.

Key leadership hires and explosive headcount growth: Wavicle continued to scale to meet growing client needs and demand leading to explosive headcount growth. Employee headcount increased by almost 200 people, including notable additions to the domestic and global leadership team such as new directors of HR in both the U.S. and India , a new head of talent acquisition, a new project management lead, and a new vice president in the company's India location. And to support this expansive growth and hiring effort, the company opened a new location in Montreal .

, a new head of talent acquisition, a new project management lead, and a new vice president in the company's location. And to support this expansive growth and hiring effort, the company opened a new location in . New STEM scholarship and educational offerings: The company launched a new Chicago technology scholarship program offered to Chicago -area students of need in a technology-related field and to women who are seeking certifications, classes, or degrees to help them achieve financial security as they leave abusive relationships, through a partnership with Wings Program, Inc. And to further its commitment to the development of future data and analytics leaders, current Wavicle employees host a 12-week bootcamp for recent college hires with computer science or related technical degrees. Upon the completion of this program, the new hires will be assigned a full-time data engineering, data science, or data visualization role within the company.

technology scholarship program offered to -area students of need in a technology-related field and to women who are seeking certifications, classes, or degrees to help them achieve financial security as they leave abusive relationships, through a partnership with Wings Program, Inc. And to further its commitment to the development of future data and analytics leaders, current Wavicle employees host a 12-week bootcamp for recent college hires with computer science or related technical degrees. Upon the completion of this program, the new hires will be assigned a full-time data engineering, data science, or data visualization role within the company. Recognized for honors regionally and nationally, including as a Chicago Top Workplace: Wavicle continued to rack of an impressive list of awards and recognitions including being named the 8th fastest growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, honored as a Top Workplace for the second year in a row by the Chicago Tribune, and being ranked on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for third year in a row. Additionally, Wavicle's work in technology and innovation were recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Big Data Solution" category and as a finalist in the The Cloud Awards in the "Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP" category. Wavicle was also pleased to receive MBE accreditation from National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

"Throughout 2021 the pace of business exploded and the Wavicle team showed their commitment to consistently innovating and problem solving to meet our client's rapidly growing needs," said Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "We are looking forward to an even stronger 2022, continuing to build long-term client relationships and introducing more groundbreaking solutions for our diverse client base."

Wavicle offers cloud, data, and analytics solutions for a variety of industries including manufacturing, retail/CPG, financial data analytics, insurance, healthcare data analytics, hospitality and restaurants. For additional information on the company, its technologies, and industry solutions, visit https://wavicledata.com.

