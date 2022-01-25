Research Shows Instructional Audio Solutions Benefit All Student Groups and Educators Beyond the Pandemic

TUALATIN, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed, a leading provider of powerful instructional audio solutions, announces that research shows instructional audio solutions benefit all student groups and educators beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to intelligible, clear audio has never been more important with educators and students back in classrooms. With mask mandates and social distancing in place around the nation, instructional audio solutions play a critical role—projecting educators' voices and ensuring every student can hear and understand what's being asked of them. Pandemic-related changes presented new challenges for schools and districts. Though necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, face masks muffle sound—increasing the difficulty for educators to relay information and for students to hear and understand their teachers.

However, decades of research, including the Mainstream Amplification Resource Room Study conducted and certified by the US Department of Education, note that a variety of student groups benefit from instructional audio, including students with learning loss, students in the back of classrooms, students with learning differences, non-native English speakers and more. While instructional audio solutions gained traction in education due to the pandemic, instructional audio solutions are beneficial to all students and educators, beyond the pandemic.

At Simi Valley Unified School District in California, educators using instructional audio solutions reported ease of speaking and greater vocal endurance—as well as decreased fatigue and greater voice clarity. Some of the district's more soft-spoken educators reported an increase in energy because they were no longer straining their voices to be heard.

"It's important educators make the most of their face-to-face time with students," said David Solomon, CEO of Lightspeed. "Instructional audio solutions—like Lightspeed—ensure students hear their teacher's voice, understand instructions and are set up for success. While the pandemic shined a light on the importance of instructional audio solutions, schools and districts for decades have experienced consistent and continued benefits for both students and educators."

"Instructional audio solutions allow educators to focus on instruction," added Merri Bragg, Director of Educational Partnerships at Lightspeed. "Educators have so much on their plates—making sure their students can hear them shouldn't be one of their concerns."

To learn more about Lightspeed, please visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/ or visit the Lightspeed team at booth #2141 during the FETC 2022 conference.

