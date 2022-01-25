Teledermatology Company is Newest Resident of Smart Health Innovation Lab

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the surging consumer demand for innovative telehealth services, the Smart Health Innovation Lab has announced that teledermatology company SkinIO is the latest startup to join its healthcare technology accelerator.
"The ongoing pandemic has shown us that consumers are not only comfortable using telehealth technology, but many prefer it for its convenience," said Kim Ireland, chief executive officer of the Smart Health Innovation Lab. "A key goal of our lab is to help fine-tune and fast track medical technologies that can improve access to quality care and health outcomes, and SkinIO is a great fit."
SkinIO allows patients to scan and securely map their skin using a smartphone app, collecting data for dermatologists to remotely review skin images and recommend appropriate follow-up.
The pandemic has shifted patient behavior, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating 41% of U.S. adults postponed routine screenings or treatment, and 12% avoided urgent care due to fears of contracting COVID-19. Telehealth is helping consumers safely and conveniently access preventive care, as more patients use smartphones and other tools to communicate with primary care providers and other specialists.
"A drop in cancer screenings across the country, due to the pandemic, is ringing alarm bells for oncologists and dermatologists," said Kyoko Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of SkinIO. "Joining the Smart Health Innovation Lab provides an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our value to the healthcare industry and get our potentially lifesaving technology into more hands, which is at the core of our mission."
The SkinIO platform creates a historical record of patient cases in order to personalize care and measure changes. SkinIO partners with employer groups, health systems, and medical practices across the country, and Capital Blue Cross – one of the founders of the Smart Health Innovation Lab – will conduct a pilot with SkinIO through the iLab.
"Innovation doesn't happen without vision," said Ireland. "SkinIO stood out to us as a visionary leader in the teledermatology space, and we're excited about the access, prevention and cancer detection capabilities the company will bring to our local community in 2022."
ABOUT SMART HEALTH INNOVATION LAB
Smart Health Innovation Lab accelerates the growth of startups by fast-tracking their innovations to transform healthcare. Founded by Aspire Ventures, Capital Blue Cross, Clio Health, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, this unique lab and certification program gives startups mentorship from a network of experts, a testing environment to validate their products, and access to enterprise-level opportunities with a network of providers and payors. The result is a more efficient, more effective path to market adoption and insurance reimbursement. To learn more, visit https://ilab.health.
ABOUT SkinIO
SkinIO is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, virtual skin cancer screening platform that allows anyone, anywhere to perform a skin exam in just 10 minutes using their smartphone. SkinIO images are reviewed remotely by expert dermatologists, users receive their results by email in just a few days, and they are connected to care if they require in-person follow-up. For more information, visit skinio.com.
Media Contact:
Anthony Stipa, for Aspire Ventures
610-420-1724
anthony@quickstudypr.com
Media Contact
Kelsey Unger, Aspire Ventures, +1 (717) 799-9055, kunger@aspirevc.com
Anthony Stipa, Quickstudy Consulting, (610) 420-1724, anthony@quickstudypr.com
SOURCE Smart Health Innovation Lab
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.