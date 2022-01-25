Teledermatology Company is Newest Resident of Smart Health Innovation Lab

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the surging consumer demand for innovative telehealth services, the Smart Health Innovation Lab has announced that teledermatology company SkinIO is the latest startup to join its healthcare technology accelerator.

"The ongoing pandemic has shown us that consumers are not only comfortable using telehealth technology, but many prefer it for its convenience," said Kim Ireland, chief executive officer of the Smart Health Innovation Lab. "A key goal of our lab is to help fine-tune and fast track medical technologies that can improve access to quality care and health outcomes, and SkinIO is a great fit."

SkinIO allows patients to scan and securely map their skin using a smartphone app, collecting data for dermatologists to remotely review skin images and recommend appropriate follow-up.

The pandemic has shifted patient behavior, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating 41% of U.S. adults postponed routine screenings or treatment, and 12% avoided urgent care due to fears of contracting COVID-19. Telehealth is helping consumers safely and conveniently access preventive care, as more patients use smartphones and other tools to communicate with primary care providers and other specialists.

"A drop in cancer screenings across the country, due to the pandemic, is ringing alarm bells for oncologists and dermatologists," said Kyoko Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of SkinIO. "Joining the Smart Health Innovation Lab provides an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our value to the healthcare industry and get our potentially lifesaving technology into more hands, which is at the core of our mission."

The SkinIO platform creates a historical record of patient cases in order to personalize care and measure changes. SkinIO partners with employer groups, health systems, and medical practices across the country, and Capital Blue Cross – one of the founders of the Smart Health Innovation Lab – will conduct a pilot with SkinIO through the iLab.

"Innovation doesn't happen without vision," said Ireland. "SkinIO stood out to us as a visionary leader in the teledermatology space, and we're excited about the access, prevention and cancer detection capabilities the company will bring to our local community in 2022."

ABOUT SMART HEALTH INNOVATION LAB

Smart Health Innovation Lab accelerates the growth of startups by fast-tracking their innovations to transform healthcare. Founded by Aspire Ventures, Capital Blue Cross, Clio Health, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, this unique lab and certification program gives startups mentorship from a network of experts, a testing environment to validate their products, and access to enterprise-level opportunities with a network of providers and payors. The result is a more efficient, more effective path to market adoption and insurance reimbursement. To learn more, visit https://ilab.health.

ABOUT SkinIO

SkinIO is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, virtual skin cancer screening platform that allows anyone, anywhere to perform a skin exam in just 10 minutes using their smartphone. SkinIO images are reviewed remotely by expert dermatologists, users receive their results by email in just a few days, and they are connected to care if they require in-person follow-up. For more information, visit skinio.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Stipa, for Aspire Ventures

610-420-1724

anthony@quickstudypr.com

Media Contact

Kelsey Unger, Aspire Ventures, +1 (717) 799-9055, kunger@aspirevc.com

Anthony Stipa, Quickstudy Consulting, (610) 420-1724, anthony@quickstudypr.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Smart Health Innovation Lab