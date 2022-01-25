Stout Adds LPGA Tour Players as Brand Ambassadors

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm, has signed multi-year sponsorship agreements with LPGA Tour players Lizette Salas and Lauren Stephenson. Both players will wear the Stout logo when they begin the 2022 season.
"We are excited to have Lizette and Lauren join our brand ambassador team," said Bob Gerardi, Chief Marketing Officer at Stout. "Both of these talented golfers embody Stout's personality and are incredibly hardworking, confident, and relationship-driven. We are proud to have them wear our logo and represent our brand promise of Relentless Excellence."
Lizette Salas has consistently been one of the top golfers on the LPGA Tour over the past 10 years and finished 2021 ranked #11 on the Money List. She won the Kingsmill Championship in 2014, has recorded 34 Top 10 finishes over her career, and has represented the U.S. on five Solheim Cup teams. Lizette graduated from the University of Southern California, where she was a four-time All-American.
Lauren Stephenson is starting her fourth season on the LPGA Tour. She played collegiate golf at both Clemson and the University of Alabama and played on the winning Curtis Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup teams in 2018.
"I am looking forward to building on our new partnership, both on and off the golf course," said Salas. "Stout has a stellar reputation, and I am proud to be an ambassador."
"I am really honored to be joining the Stout family," added Stephenson. "Both Stout and I are focused on striving toward success, and I can't wait to see where that takes us in this partnership."
Stout also sponsors PGA Tour player Sam Ryder and professional tennis player Steve Johnson.
About Stout
Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence®️ at stout.com.
Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.
SOURCE Stout
