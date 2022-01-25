Pentec Health welcomes Matthew L. Deans as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of the Renal Division

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentec Health Inc., a nationwide leader in providing patient-specific compounded sterile medications and complex in-home clinical services, welcomes Matthew L. Deans as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of the Renal Division. Matt comes to Pentec from Option Care Health, where he most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Business Development, and brings nearly 20 years' experience to Pentec. Matt will join the company on January 24, 2022, report to Joseph Cosgrove, Chairman, President & CEO, and will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Pentec Health.

While at Option Care/Option Care Health, Matt was responsible for new product and service development efforts across biopharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, health systems, and providers. As a member of the Executive Team, he was responsible for Trade Relations and Supply Chain for $1B+ annually in pharmaceutical spending. Matt was also part of the management team that led the sale and carve out of Walgreens Infusion Services to Madison Dearborn Partners in 2015 to form Option Care and completed the merger with BioScrip in 2019 to form Option Care Health.

As Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Renal, Matt will be responsible for Pentec's M&A platform and the development and management of organic growth of new products/services for the company. He will support the executive leadership team in developing long-range strategic plans and objectives by identifying strategic issues and opportunities that will drive incremental business growth and profitability for Pentec Health within the Renal business and new product offerings.

He will collaborate across the organization aiding in individualized strategy formulation for many projects and initiatives. Matt will also be responsible for increasing penetration within existing customer channels, expanding Pentec's presence with key national chains, and establishing and strengthening partnerships with smaller national, regional, and independent providers.

"We intend to be aggressive in pursuing strategic acquisitions of complementary and adjacent businesses as part of the next phase of growth for Pentec Health. Matt brings tremendous M&A and operational leadership experience to Pentec. His energizing entrepreneurial spirit and his "challenge the status quo" philosophy will serve him well in our environment. Adding someone of Matt's caliber immediately strengthens our strong core of business leaders and positions us well for continued profitable growth and strategic vision" said Joseph Cosgrove, Chairman, President, and CEO of Pentec Health Inc.

Matthew holds a BA from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, with a Major in Business Administration and a Minor in Political Science. He also holds an MBA in Health Sector Management from DePaul University in Chicago, IL.

About Pentec Health

For almost 40 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient- specific, compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health's formulations are used for administration in dialysis centers, as well as providing in-home Targeted Drug Delivery through nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health has built a tradition of exceptional patient care by committing to quality, safety, and innovation. We aim to be the provider of choice for outsourced products, sterile preparations, and services in the healthcare marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com.



Media Contact

Alicia Bustillo, Pentec Health, 480-253-8543, abustillo@pentechealth.com

SOURCE Pentec Health