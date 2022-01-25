WillDom Grows Technical Talent Pool by 75 Percent in 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillDom, a leader in enabling high-growth organizations to rightsource, strategize, and execute on their digital transformation initiatives, today announced that its global talent pool of top software developers, engineers, and technologists grew by 75.6 percent in 2021.

"2021 has been a really great year for WillDom, and are thrilled to see that our hard work and dedication has given rise to so many aspects of our business, such as talent pool growth, client success, team collaboration," stated Martin Suarez-Viacava, co-founder and growth director of WillDom. "We look forward to continue pushing the boundaries of what WillDom can offer its partners, technologists, and clients in order to provide something truly unique in the technology space."

Along with growing its technical ecosystem, the company converted two partners into branches, marking a total of seven offices in Latin America. WillDom Ecuador, announced in May 2021, strategically bolsters WillDom's presence in the region and drives technology enablement for the banking and financial services industry. WillDom Santa Fe, announced in July 2021, extends the company's presence in Argentina and brings further tech offerings in key industries.

WillDom spent considerable focus on gaining feedback from clients in order to enhance relationships and drive value from team collaborations. In November 2021, WillDom was recognized by Clutch, an independent review and market research platform that connects corporate clients with service providers, as one of the leading B2B service providers in their annual Leaders Awards. Additionally, WillDom was given the title of Argentina's best performing staff augmentation company.

"This award is the result of hard work and team collaboration! We're proud that our synergies resulted in being named one of the top-Notch B2B companies for 2021," stated Vanessa Canete, branch director, WillDom Paraguay.

Most recently, WillDom was recognized by Goodfirms, a leading review and rating service, as one of the best software development companies in the US.

WillDom gathered this data from its proprietary, end-to-end WAVE platform, which seamlessly integrates talent acquisition, onboarding, client project management, and much more, all in one place.

