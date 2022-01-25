TalentCulture 2022 Human Resources Technology Leaders Announced

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentCulture, a leading media outlet and marketing solutions provider, announces the 2022 winners of this year's human resources technology entries. The selected HR technologies are chosen based on a strict and defined grid of requirements that range from a thorough demonstration of the technology's power to successfully deliver on its promise and satisfy the end-user successfully, to a background analysis of user and employee comments of the product and brand.
"We're thrilled to offer this beneficial program and bring the best of the best to the attention of the TalentCulture Community and all professionals passionate about Human Resources and The Future of Work for a third year. Everything we do at TalentCulture hinges on technology and the intrinsic value it brings to the employer and employee. This commitment is evident in our blog content, customized webinars and podcasts, and new technology spotlight program, showcasing great solutions to an interested audience. Finding technologies that solve problems, eliminate redundancy, and create a seamless experience for the end-user is our primary focus. We stand behind the brands that make our technology leaders list and are proud to showcase them to our audience," comments Meghan M. Biro, CEO, TalentCulture.
Making the 2022 list of notable brands are first-time winners: Pasito, PeopleAdmin, Skillset, SkillSurvey
The prestigious list of second-year winners includes: Cangrade, crosschq, Eightfold.ai, Humantelligence, JobSync, Salary.com, talent.com, Transparency Imperative, Virgin Pulse, WorkTango
The coveted list of third-year winners includes: Joveo, NAS Innovation, ViaTech
"Our mission is to find the best HR technologies for our growing community of professionals, and we are thrilled at the response coming from technology vendors. Functionality, affordability, and demand for these technologies are part of what goes into the excellence they bring to their clients. We are driven to vet these solution providers and bring their benefits to light to a buying audience who then decides which technology works within the framework of their business. We've designed a program that recognizes the functionality and usability of the technologies available to the Human Resources professional and employee, and we're proud to acknowledge these outstanding 2022 technology leaders along with the previous years' winners," states Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner, TalentCulture.
2022 marks the third year for the HR Tech Awards program, with plans in place for preparing the 2023 awards and beyond.
You can learn more about the TalentCulture HR Tech Awards winners here.
About TalentCulture: TalentCulture is a media outlet and marketing consultancy that blends online publishing with social media, thought leadership, influence, sales leads, and amplification. Since 2010, our unique approach, using both traditional and social media, means greater, sustained visibility and online reach to thousands of knowledge-thirsty decision-makers, HR and recruiting professionals, analysts, marketers, social professionals, influencers, and amplifiers.
SOURCE TalentCulture
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
