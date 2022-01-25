Reminder: Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, January 24, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday January 25, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and President, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 44181. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 30, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.
SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.