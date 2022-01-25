The Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market worth $ 14.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."
Get the Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1196
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market was valued at US$ 3.50 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 14.91 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
Glucose monitoring devices are used to detect blood glucose levels in the body, and the next-generation continuous glucose monitors are the easiest way to manage and control diabetes. These systems provide details about the medications, diseases, diet, and medicine reminders. The various features such as real-time data analysis, low cost, and easy availability of smartphone-operated glucose monitors will compel the growth of the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as the growing aging population, high prevalence of diabetes among all ages, fast adoption of innovative technologies, changing lifestyle patterns, increasing overweight & obesity among the public, demand for less invasive procedures, and the increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the market growth. According to the WHO, around 3.4 Billion individuals worldwide die due to high blood glucose annually. About 80% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and almost 50% of individuals are under 70 years. WHO also estimated that diabetes deaths will double between 2005 and 2030. Therefore, increasing cases of diabetes are anticipated to propel the demand for smartphone operated/next-generation glucose monitor market in the coming years.
However, the lack of awareness among patients about modern healthcare devices and stringent reimbursement policies for advanced systems hinder the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market growth in the future.
North America is expected to dominate the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market during the forecast period (2019-2030), followed by Europe, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes and the fast adoption of advanced technologies. On the other side, Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth in the next few years due to the growing elderly population, increasing diabetes cases, and the rising innovations in the glucose monitor systems.
Request for ToC : https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1196
Major market players operating in the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market include Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), myDario (US), iHealth Labs, Inc (US), KETO-MOJO (US), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Glooko, Inc (US), Dexcom, Inc (US), Roche Diabetes Care (US), ForeCare, Inc (US), Informed Data Sytems Inc (US), One Drop (US), Amanda Health Inc (US, Big Foot Medical Inc (US), Pops Diabetes Care Inc (US), HealthifyMe (Bengaluru), Intruity Medical, Inc (US), Health25ync (Taiwan), myDiabby Healthcare (France), Symbiome (US), Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US), Diabnext (France), Diabeto Medtech India Pvt (India), Biosense Technology Pvt Ltd (India), among others.
Key developments in the market:
- In October 2021, LifeScan (US), a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, launched OneTouch Solutions, an eCommerce site offering a convenient and comprehensive choice of personalized wellness programs to help people manage diabetes.
- In August 2020, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US), a medical technology company developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, partnered with Ascensia Diabetes Care through a commercialization and collaboration agreement. Through this collaboration, Ascensia worldwide distributes Senseonics' Eversense CGM systems. The Eversense brand of CGM systems is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons aged 18 and older with diabetes.
Market Segments
Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Components, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Diabetes Monitoring Devices
- Tracking & Diagnosis Apps
- iOS
- Android Based
- Kit Accessories
Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Applications, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Single-Use
- Dual-Use
Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by End-Users, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Home Settings
- Hospital & Other Healthcare Settings
- Other End Users
Global Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Smartphone Operated/Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this market research report:
- To receive a comprehensive industry analysis of the prospects for the global smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market
- To receive an market overview and future trends of the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market
- To analyze the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030
- TO get information regarding significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the smartphone-operated/next-generation glucose monitor market industry
For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-smartphone-operatednext-generation-glucose-monitor-market-/1196
Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:
Global Needle-Free Injectors Market
Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Device Market
Global Insulin Patch Pump Market
Global Biosimilar/Generic Injectable Pens Market
Global Drug Infusion Systems Market
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Us:
Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.