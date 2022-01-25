Avision Sales Group Announces Two Acquisitions and the Formation of Forward Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avision Sales Group, an Osceola Capital portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of two additional companies: OneSolution and J.J. Shearer Company. Concurrently, Avision has announced the formation of Forward Solutions, which will serve as the umbrella brand for go-to-market brands including: Avision, servicing facility maintenance, cleaning and disposables manufacturers; Curate, servicing foodservice equipment manufacturers; OneSolution, servicing industrial and commercial safety manufacturers; Allynt, providing consulting and training solutions to end users; and C3Consulting, providing consulting services for manufacturers and distributors.
OneSolution, headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is a provider of outsourced sales and marketing for industrial and commercial safety manufacturers. OneSolution is the largest national manufacturers' rep group focused on industrial and safety products in the United States. OneSolution's product offering includes worker safety, facility safety, productivity and facility maintenance solutions. The Company's end users include manufacturing plants, utilities, fire & rescue, contractors, food processing, industrial MRO businesses and distributors. OneSolution will represent a new, standalone go-to-market brand within Forward Solutions and serve as the national industrial and safety rep group for our platform. Visit www.onesolutionteam.com.
J.J. Shearer Company ("JJS"), headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is a provider of outsourced sales and marketing services focused on facility maintenance, cleaning and packaging manufacturers in the Midwest. JJS will fold into the Avision brand within Forward Solutions. Visit www.jjshearer.com.
Joe Orednick, CEO of Forward Solutions, said, "This new build enables each of the service brands to provide focus, continuity, and stability of service for customers through additional resources and an aligned mission. We look forward to building and strengthening our national footprint in each of our current and future divisions."
Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Osceola and Forward Solutions are excited to welcome OneSolution and JJS to our family of companies. We look forward to continue pursuing an aggressive acquisition growth strategy – both to strengthen our current go-to-market brands and to broaden our coverage to new complementary product categories."
About Forward Solutions
Forward Solutions provides outsourced sales and marketing services to manufacturers to help them grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The Company acts as a representative of its manufacturer clients and facilitates relationships with customers across a range of services, including business development, sales planning and marketing efforts. Forward Solutions represents manufacturers in the facility maintenance, cleaning, industrial, safety, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment and supply, and packaging industries. The Company's end users include schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, property managers, manufacturing plants, fire & rescue, contractors, utilities, and distributors. Visit www.forward-solutions.com for additional information.
About Osceola Capital
Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.
For additional information about Forward Solutions, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.
Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334
SOURCE Forward Solutions
