Pittsburgh Golf Apparel brand Aiden Ross Golf set to close out seed round investment

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Ross Golf, a premium direct-to-consumer golf apparel company founded by marketer and serial entrepreneur Nick Brucker, will close its seed round of investment during the first quarter of 2022. Founded in 2019, the brand was initially launched by Brucker after winning his episode on Season 1 of Steph Curry's ABC reality show "Holey Moley."
An avid golfer, Brucker said he founded the brand as an experiment to bring passion and excitement to a stale category in the golf space. Aiden Ross found early success in the market by merging the passions.
"I've always turned the things that I love into a business or a project. It's just the way I operate", said Brucker, CEO of Pittsburgh-based marketing firm, Sparq Designs. "I've found that when you mix passion with business it never really feels like work."
In two years, the brand has established successful apparel partnerships with numerous high-profile organizations, celebrities and influencers, including Barstool Sports, BlueJack National Golf Club, Hilton Resorts, the Cleveland Browns, Derek Jeter and Trevor Story.
To this point, the brand has been bootstrapped through an initial investment, various partnerships and early sales. Brucker said the support from additional investors in this seed round will allow the brand to build out necessary infrastructure, increase marketing efforts, and build a sales force that will target green grass efforts.
"I'm encouraged by the success we've seen with a small team and limited resources these first two years," Brucker said. "Judging by the support we're seeing from investors and our encouraging community, I believe Aiden Ross is going to transform what people think about golf apparel. 2022 is going to be a breakout year."
To learn more about Aiden Ross Golf, visit https://www.aidenrossgolf.com/.
About Aiden Ross Golf:
Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Nick Brucker, Aiden Ross Golf is a premium golf apparel brand specializing in gloves, hats and apparel. Based on the concept of seeing golf not for what it is, but what it could be, the brand has formed influential partnerships with many major brands, athletes, and celebrities.
SOURCE Aiden Ross Golf
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.