Aecon consortium awarded contract for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel project in British Columbia

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. ARE announced today that Traylor-Aecon General Partnership, a consortium comprised of Aecon (40%) and Traylor Bros Inc. (60%) has been awarded a $288 million contract by Metro Vancouver (Greater Vancouver Water District) for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel, Fraser River Crossing project in British Columbia. Aecon's share of the contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

The scope of work includes the construction of two deep vertical shafts, one on each side of the Fraser River, connected by a 2,350-metre tunnel between New Westminster and Surrey, as well as the installation of a watermain, valve chambers and surface piping. Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, with anticipated completion in the second quarter of 2027.

"This complex, multi-year project further strengthens our diverse backlog in Western Canada and demonstrates our position as the partner-of-choice in the civil construction market for tunnelling and water infrastructure projects," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "This project will ensure the sustainable, reliable supply of clean drinking water for growing communities. As we continue to execute the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project with Traylor, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership and further our relationship with Metro Vancouver."

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. ARE strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.

