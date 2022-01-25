NextEra Energy Partners, LP fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results available on partnership's website

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in a news release available on the partnership's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.
Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.
SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP
